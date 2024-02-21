Parkinson's Disease Pipeline, FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials Developments And Companies 2024 (Updated)

(MENAFN- GetNews)





DelveInsight's,“ Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Insight 2024 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 140+ Parkinson's Disease companies and 150+ pipeline drugs in Parkinson's Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the Parkinson's Disease pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Parkinson's Disease pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.





Key Takeaways from the Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Parkinson's Disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 140+ active players working to develop 150+ pipeline therapies for Parkinson's Disease treatment.

The leading Parkinson's Disease companies working in the market include

Cerevel Therapeutics, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Neuraly, Peptron, Biogen, Roche, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Modag, Annovis Bio Inc., BioVie Inc., United Neuroscience Ltd., Luye Pharma Group, AbbVie, UCB Biopharma SRL, InnoMedica Schweiz AG, Integrative Research Laboratories AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, Shanghai WD Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cerevance Beta, Inc., Nobilis Therapeutics Inc., BlueRock Therapeutics, Taiwan Mitochondrion Applied Technology Co., Ltd., NeuroDerm Ltd., Pharma Two B, Serina Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda, Xoc Pharmaceuticals, Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., XWPharma, Athira Pharma, Aptinyx, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., 1ST Biotherapeutics, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, AstraZeneca, MedImmune, Anavex Life Sciences Corp., Living Cell Technologies, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., Alkahest, Inc., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and others.

Promising Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include

BIIB122, LY03003, Istradefylline 20 mg or 40 mg, Istradefylline 40 mg, LY3884961, Methylprednisolone, Sirolimus, KM-819, and others.

December 2023: AC Immune SA

announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for ACI-7104.056 at Dose A. The purpose of this study is to evaluate the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and pharmacodynamic effects of ACI-7104.056 vaccination in patients with early stages of Parkinson's disease. This is a prospective, multicenter, placebo-controlled, double-blind, randomized study with adaptive features, comprising a screening period of up to 8 weeks, a 74-week double-blind treatment period, and a 26-week post-treatment follow-up period.

December 2023: Prevail Therapeutics

announced a study of phase 1 & 2 clinical trials for Methylprednisolone and Sirolimus. A Phase 1/2a Open-Label Ascending Dose Study to Evaluate the Safety and Effects of LY3884961 in Patients With Parkinson's Disease With at Least One GBA1 Mutation (PROPEL).

July 2023: Hoffmann-La Roche

announced a study of phase 2 clinical trials for Prasinezumab. This is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that will evaluate the efficacy and safety of intravenous (IV) prasinezumab versus placebo in participants with Early Parkinson's Disease (PD) who are on stable symptomatic PD medication. March 2023: Neurocrine Biosciences

announced a study of phase 2 clinical trials for VY-AADC02. The objectives of this study are to assess the efficacy, safety and tolerability of VY-AADC02 in Patients with Parkinson's Disease with Motor Fluctuations.





In the Parkinson's Disease pipeline report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Parkinson's disease collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.





Parkinson's Disease Overview

Parkinson's disease is a progressive disorder that is caused by degeneration of nerve cells in the part of the brain called the substantia nigra, which controls movement. These nerve cells die or become impaired, losing the ability to produce an important chemical called dopamine.





Parkinson's Disease Emerging Drugs Profile



Tavapadon: Cerevel Therapeutics

IkT-148009: Inhibikase Therapeutics

NLY01: Neuraly PT320: Peptron





Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

There are approx. 140+ key Parkinson's Disease companies which are developing the Parkinson's Disease therapies. The Parkinson's Disease companies which have their Parkinson's disease drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Cerevel Therapeutics.





DelveInsight's Parkinson's Disease pipeline report covers around

150+ products

under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates





Parkinson's disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical





Parkinson's Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy





Scope of the Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Parkinson's Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Parkinson's Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Parkinson's Disease Companies-

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryParkinson's Disease: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentParkinson's Disease – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Tavapadon: Cerevel TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Prasinezumab : RocheDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)MEDI1341: AstraZenecaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsNeural microtissues: Treefrog TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsParkinson's Disease CompaniesParkinson's Disease ProductsParkinson's Disease Unmet NeedsParkinson's Disease Market Drivers and BarriersParkinson's Disease Future Perspectives and ConclusionParkinson's Disease Analyst ViewsParkinson's Disease CompaniesAppendix





