Renal Cancer Pipeline, FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials Developments And Companies 2024 (Updated)

DelveInsight's,“ Renal Cancer Pipeline Insight 2024 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ Renal Cancer companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in the Renal Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Renal Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Renal Cancer pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.





Key Takeaways from the Renal Cancer Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Renal Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ Renal Cancer companies working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for Renal Cancer treatment.

The leading Renal Cancer Companies working in the market includes

Genentech, AstraZeneca, Allogene Therapeutics, Merck & Co. Inc., X4 Pharmaceuticals, Argos Therapeutics, Pfizer, Eisai Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd., Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals Limited, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and others.

Promising Renal Cancer Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development includes

Pexastimogene Devacirepvec (Pexa-Vec), Cemiplimab, Axitinib, MK-3475, Bevacizumab, Interferon alpha-2a, CP-461, and others.

December 2023: Bristol-Myers Squibb

announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for Nivolumab, Cabozantinib, Sunitinib and Ipilimumab. The purpose of this study is to determine whether Nivolumab Combined with Cabozantinib is safe and effective compared to Sunitinib in previously untreated advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

December 2023: Pfizer

announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for Avelumab (MSB0010718C), Axitinib (AG-013736) and Sunitinib. This is a phase 3 randomized trial evaluating the anti-tumor activity and safety of avelumab in combination with axitinib and of sunitinib monotherapy, administered as first-line treatment, in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. December 2023: Hoffmann-La Roche

announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for Tobemstomig, Tiragolumab, Pembrolizumab and Axitinib. This study will evaluate the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of tobemstomig (also known as RO7247669) in combination with axitinib alone or with tiragolumab (anti-TIGIT) and axitinib, as compared to pembrolizumab and axitinib in participants with previously untreated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic clear-cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).





The Renal Cancer pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Renal Cancer drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Renal Cancer clinical trial landscape.





Renal Cancer Overview

Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is also called hypernephroma, renal adenocarcinoma, or renal or kidney cancer. Renal cell cancer is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in tubules of the kidney. In early stages Renal carcinoma is symptom free but as the diseases progresses the symptoms may include: lump in the abdomen, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss, blood in the urine, loss of appetite, vision problem, and excessive hair growth. Renal cell carcinoma is the most common type of adult kidney cancer. It is responsible for approximately 85% of kidney neoplasms. Renal cell carcinoma may be clinically asymptomatic for the majority of its course.





Renal Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile



Atezolizumab : Genentech

Olaparib: AstraZeneca

MK-4830 : Merck & Co., Inc ALLO-316 : Allogene Therapeutics





Renal Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

There are approx. 75+ Renal Cancer companies which are developing the Renal Cancer therapies. The Renal Cancer companies which have their Renal Cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Genentech.





Delve Insight's Renal Cancer pipeline report covers around

80+ products

under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates





Renal Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical





Renal Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy





Scope of the Renal Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Renal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Renal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Renal Cancer Companies- Genentech,

AstraZeneca, Allogene Therapeutics, Merck & Co. Inc., X4 Pharmaceuticals, Argos Therapeutics, Pfizer, Eisai Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd., Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals Limited, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.,

and others. Renal Cancer Pipeline Therapies-

Pexastimogene Devacirepvec (Pexa-Vec), Cemiplimab, Axitinib, MK-3475, Bevacizumab, Interferon alpha-2a, CP-461, and others.





Table of Content

IntroductionRenal Cancer Executive SummaryRenal Cancer: OverviewRenal Cancer Pipeline TherapeuticsRenal Cancer Therapeutic AssessmentLate Stage Products (Phase III)Comparative AnalysisAtezolizumab: GenentechDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Olaparib: AstraZenecaEarly Stage Products (Phase I)Allogene Therapeutics: ALLO-316Inactive ProductsRenal Cancer CompaniesRenal Cancer ProductsRenal Cancer Unmet NeedsRenal Cancer Market Drivers and BarriersRenal Cancer Future Perspectives and ConclusionRenal Cancer Analyst ViewsAppendix





