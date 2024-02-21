Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Pipeline, FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials Developments, And Companies 2024 (Updated)

(MENAFN- GetNews)





DelveInsight's,“ Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Pipeline Insight 2024 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in the Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma pipeline landscape. It covers the Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.





Key Takeaways from the Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma companies working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma treatment.

The leading Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Companies working in the market include

Midatech, Kazia Therapeutics, Kintara Therapeutics, Oncotelic Therapeutics, Antisense Pharma, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, and others.

Promising Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development includes

BXQ-350, ONC201, PTC596, Radiotherapy, AloCELYVIR, Temozolomide, Bevacizumab, Irinotecan, and others.

December 2023: Luca Szalontay

announced a study of Phase 1 clinical trials for Infusate with MTX110 and gadolinium. The purpose of this Phase I study is to find the maximum tolerated dose of MTX110 (a water-soluble Panobinostat nanoparticle formulation) and Gadolinium that can be given safely in children with newly diagnosed diffuse midline gliomas. All patients enrolled in the study will receive infusion of MTX110 and Gadolinium delivered with a pump directly into the tumor over 9-11 days.

December 2023: Sabine Mueller, MD, PhD

announced a study of Phase 1 & 2 clinical trials for Nivolumab and K27M peptide. This study will assess the safety and immune activity of a synthetic peptide vaccine specific for the 3 epitope given in combination with poly-ICLC and the 3 epitope given in combination with poly-ICLC and the PD-1 inhibitor, nivolumab, in HLA-A2 (02:01)+ children with newly diagnosed DIPG or other midline gliomas that are positive for H3. December 2023: Y-mAbs Therapeutics

announced a study of Phase 1 clinical trials for Radioactive iodine-labeled monoclonal antibody omburtamab. In this study, the researchers want to find out how safe 124I-omburtamab given by CED is at different dose levels. They will look to see what effects (both good and bad) it has on the patient. The dose of 124I-omburtamab will increase for each new group of patients. The procedure has already been safely performed with lower doses and infusion volumes in a number of patients here at MSKCC. The amount they get will depend on when they enter the study.





Request a sample and discover the recent advances in Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Treatment Drugs @

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Pipeline Outlook Report





The Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma clinical trial landscape.





Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Overview

Diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas (DIPGs) are highly-aggressive and difficult-to-treat brain tumors found at the base of the brain. They are glial tumors, meaning they arise from the brain's glial tissue - tissue made up of cells that help support and protect the brain's neurons. These tumors are found in an area of the brainstem called the pons, which controls many of the body's most vital functions such as breathing, blood pressure and heart rate.





Find out more about Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Treatment Landscape @

Drugs for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Treatment





Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Emerging Drugs Profile



MTX 110: Midatech Paxalisib: Kazia Therapeutics





Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

There are approx. 25+ Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma companies that are developing the Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma therapies. The Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma companies that have their Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase I/II include, Midatech.





DelveInsight's Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma pipeline report covers around

25+ products

under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued and inactive candidates





Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal





Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule





Learn more about the emerging Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Pipeline Therapies @

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Clinical Trials Assessment





Scope of the Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Companies-

Midatech, Kazia Therapeutics, Kintara Therapeutics, Oncotelic Therapeutics, Antisense Pharma, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, and others. Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Pipeline Therapies-

BXQ-350, ONC201, PTC596, Radiotherapy, AloCELYVIR, Temozolomide, Bevacizumab, Irinotecan, and others.





Dive deep into rich insights for new drugs for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma treatment, Visit @

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspective





Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryDiffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentDiffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug name : Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase I/II)MTX 110: MidatechDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Drug name : Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name : Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsDiffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Key CompaniesDiffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Key ProductsDiffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Unmet NeedsDiffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Market Drivers and BarriersDiffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Future Perspectives and ConclusionDiffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Analyst ViewsDiffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Key CompaniesAppendix





For further information on the Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma pipeline therapeutics, reach out to

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Unmet Needs and Analyst Views





About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.