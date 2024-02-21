Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline, FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials Developments And Companies 2024 (Updated)

(MENAFN- GetNews)





DelveInsight's,“ Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight 2024 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer companies and 40+ pipeline drugs in the Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC) pipeline landscape. It covers the Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.





Key Takeaways from the Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 40+ Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer companies working to develop 40+ pipeline therapies for Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment.

The leading Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies working in the market includes

Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Henlix Biotech, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., BioNTech SE, Xencor, Inc., Haihe Biopharma Co., Ltd., aizhou HoudeAoke Biomedical Co., Ltd., Celgene, MedImmune, Xcovery Holding Company LLC, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, Merck & Co, Astex Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Promising Extensive Stages Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development includes Ifinatamab Deruxtecan (I-DXd), Trilaciclib, Obatoclax, Carboplatin/etoposide,

and others.

December 2023: Hoffmann-La Roche

announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for Atezolizumab, Lurbinectedin, Carboplatin and Etoposide. The study consists of 2 phases: an induction phase and a maintenance phase. Participants need to have an ongoing response or stable disease per the Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumor (RECIST) v1.1 criteria after completion of 4 cycles of carboplatin, etoposide, and atezolizumab treatment in order to be considered for eligibility screening for the maintenance phase. Eligible participants will be randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive either lurbinectedin plus atezolizumab or atezolizumab in the maintenance phase.

December 2023: Shanghai Henlius Biotech

announced a study of Phase 3 clinical trials for Serplulimab + chemotherapy (carboplatin-etoposide) and Atezolizumab + chemotherapy (carboplatin-etoposide). A Randomized, Open-label Study of Serplulimab Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin-Etoposide) in Comparison With Atezolizumab Plus Chemotherapy in Previously Untreated US Patients With Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ES-SCLC) (ASTRIDE). December 2023: Amgen

announced a study of Phase 1 clinical trials for Tarlatamab, Carboplatin, Etoposide, Durvalumab and Atezolizumab. This is a phase 1b study to assess the safety and tolerability of tarlatamab in combination with programmed death ligand (PD-L1) inhibition with and without chemotherapy.





The Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer clinical trial landscape.





Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Overview

Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC) (ESCLC) is in the stage where it has spread to other parts of the body, such as the other lung or the brain. Without treatment, the average life expectancy for a person with an extensive-stage small cell lung cancer diagnosis is two to four months.





Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile



LY 2510924: Eli Lilly and Company Tiragolumab: Genentech





Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

There are approx. 40+ key Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer companies which are developing the Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer therapies. The Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer companies which have their Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC) drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Genentech.





DelveInsight's Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report covers around

40+ products

under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration





Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ESCLC) pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravitreal

Subretinal

Topical. Molecule Type





Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy Product Type





Scope of the Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies-

Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Henlix Biotech, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., BioNTech SE, Xencor, Inc., Haihe Biopharma Co., Ltd., aizhou HoudeAoke Biomedical Co., Ltd., Celgene, MedImmune, Xcovery Holding Company LLC, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, Merck & Co, Astex Pharmaceuticals,

and others. Extensive Stages Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapies-

Ifinatamab Deruxtecan (I-DXd), Trilaciclib, Obatoclax, Carboplatin/etoposide, and others.





Table of Content

IntroductionExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Executive SummaryExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer OverviewExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline TherapeuticsExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutic AssessmentLate Stage Products (Phase III)Tiragolumab: GenentechDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)LY 2510924: Eli Lilly and CompanyDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)SYHA 1807: CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical TechnologyDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer CompaniesExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Key ProductsExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet NeedsExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Drivers and BarriersExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Future Perspectives and ConclusionExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Analyst ViewsExtensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Key CompaniesAppendix





