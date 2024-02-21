Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair Way Cool Expands With New Sales Office In Peoria, AZ

(MENAFN- GetNews) Peoria, AZ – Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest sales office located at 16165 N 83rd Ave Suite 130 A101 in Peoria, AZ. The expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow its presence in the plumbing industry. The new location will serve as a hub for providing exceptional plumbing services to residents and businesses in Peoria and surrounding areas.

With the inauguration of the Peoria sales office, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool Team

aims to bring its renowned expertise and top-notch services closer to customers in the region. The company has built a solid reputation for delivering reliable plumbing solutions, and the expansion aligns with its commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction and convenience.

“We are thrilled to open our new sales office in Peoria and further extend our reach to serve the community,” said Lincoln Rodman, the contact person for Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool.“This expansion allows us to be more accessible to our customers, providing them with timely and efficient plumbing services they can trust.”

The new location will offer a comprehensive range of plumbing services, including emergency plumbing, hydrojetting, leak detection, slab leak repair, clogged drains, and pipe leaks. Whether it's a sudden plumbing emergency or routine maintenance, customers can rely on Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool for prompt and professional assistance.

“We understand the importance of addressing plumbing issues promptly and effectively. Our team of skilled technicians is dedicated to resolving any plumbing problem with precision and care,” added Rodman.

The Peoria sales office will feature a team of experienced professionals equipped with the latest tools and technology to handle a diverse range of plumbing needs. Customers can expect personalized attention and customized solutions tailored to their specific requirements.

To celebrate the opening of the new sales office, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool invites residents and businesses in Peoria and neighboring areas to take advantage of special promotions and discounts on select services. The company looks forward to building lasting relationships with the community and becoming the preferred choice for all plumbing needs.

For more information about Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool and its services, please visit the new sales office at 16165 N 83rd Ave Suite 130 A101, Peoria, AZ, US 85382, or call 623-294-3626.