Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair Way Cool Expands Presence With New Sales Office In Chandler, AZ

(MENAFN- GetNews) CHANDLER, AZ – Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool , a leading provider of plumbing services, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new sales office in Chandler, Arizona. This strategic expansion aims to better serve the plumbing needs of the local community and strengthen the company's commitment to delivering top-notch services.

The new office is conveniently located at 3133 W Frye Rd, Suite 102 B33, Chandler, AZ 85226. Residents and businesses in the Chandler area can now easily access the expertise of Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool for a wide range of plumbing services. The office can be reached directly at 602-854-9158.

Lincoln Rodman, the contact person for the new sales office, expressed excitement about the expansion.“We are thrilled to bring our exceptional plumbing services to the residents and businesses of Chandler. Our team is dedicated to providing reliable and efficient plumbing solutions, and the new office allows us to be more accessible to our valued customers in this community.”

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool Pipe Leaks Repair Service Expert is well-known for its comprehensive plumbing services, and the new Chandler location will offer a range of solutions, including emergency plumbing, hydrojetting, leak detection, slab leak repair, clogged drains, and pipe leak repairs.

Emergency Plumbing: Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool understands that plumbing issues can arise at any time. The new office is equipped to handle emergency plumbing situations promptly and efficiently, providing peace of mind to customers.

Hydro Jetting: The company utilizes state-of-the-art hydrojetting technology to clear stubborn clogs and ensure optimal flow in pipes and drains.

Leak Detection: With advanced tools and expertise, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool can quickly identify and locate leaks, preventing potential water damage and saving customers money on costly repairs.

Slab Leak Repair: The team specializes in detecting and repairing slab leaks, offering solutions to protect the structural integrity of homes and businesses.

Clogged Drains: From minor blockages to severe clogs, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool addresses drain issues efficiently, restoring proper drainage and preventing future problems.

Pipe Leaks: Whether it's a minor leak or a major pipe issue, the skilled technicians at the new Chandler office are equipped to handle all types of pipe leaks with precision.

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool invites the Chandler community to visit the new sales office and experience the dedication and expertise that have made the company a trusted name in plumbing services.