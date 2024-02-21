Mary Ann Bernal's Newly Released Novella,“Anarose And Pharaoh's Gold,” Is Packed With Intrigue, Suspense, And Gripping Storytelling

(MENAFN- GetNews) The book is an outstanding sequel and the perfect continuation of Mary Ann's novella, AnaRose and the Templar's Quest.

Prolific award-winning author, Mary Ann Bernal is pleased to announce the release of her new book, AnaRose and Pharaoh's Gold. The book, published on February 11, 2024, further confirms Mary Ann's expertise in storytelling and is a must-read. AnaRose and Pharaoh's Gold is an incredible masterpiece filled with unnerving suspense and adrenaline-pumping plot twists for the reader who loves excitement and stories of heroic feats.

The book is centered around AnaRose Preston, a museum curator and archeologist who must risk her life to secure a priceless Egyptian artifact from a fanatical sect, the Cult of Apophis. Should the cult obtain the relic, the earth would witness the introduction of overwhelming turmoil and tribulations as they will stop at nothing to see that mankind is destroyed. AnaRose must go the extra mile, risking her life, to prevent the secret society from usurping the delicate balance of the world.

Speaking about the book, Brenda Perlin of the House of Punk, had this to say,“AnaRose and Pharaoh's Gold by Mary Ann Bernal is an outstanding sequel to her hit novella, AnaRose and the Templar's Quest. Bernal writes with authority and cleverness that allowed me as a reader to fully enjoy and escape into the mysteries that lurked around every turn of the page. This awesome adventure takes us on a spontaneous journey from a foreign land where anything could happen. Definitely worth reading.”

The prequel, AnaRose and the Templar's Quest, was considered an adventure, but Mary Ann takes the experience up a notch in this new book. Both books capture themes including heroism, responsibility, selflessness, bravery, and courage. The author's storytelling brings the words to life and allows the minds of readers to wander into vistas of imagination as the action unfolds.

AnaRose is available on Amazon via and via the website .

About Mary Ann Bernal

Multi-genre award-winning author, Mary Ann Bernal, is a family-oriented, community activist participating in programs supporting the United States military. A guest on The Morning Blend television show hosted by KMTV, the CBS affiliate in Omaha, Mary Ann was also interviewed by the Omaha World-Herald for her achievements.

All of Mary Ann's novels and short story collections are dedicated to fallen military heroes who gave their lives defending our freedom. A prolific writer originally hailing from New York, Mary Ann now resides in Elkhorn, Nebraska, and has traveled for pleasure and research to the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, and Greece.

For more information, please visit .