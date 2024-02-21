Michael Coleman's New Book, The Future Of Messaging Reaches #1 On Amazon

(MENAFN- GetNews)

The Future of Messaging, by #1 International Best Selling author, Michael Coleman Author Michael Coleman's Vol. 1 in this series, Audio Optometry, reached No. 1 International Best Seller status last year, before being chosen for Kirkus Reviews Magazine's Best Books of 2023 (Indie). Now he's released Vol. 2 – The Future of Messaging, and it immediately catapulted to #1 on Amazon's US, UK, Canada, and Australia marketplaces, holding top spots in their Hot New Releases and multiple marketing and communication categories in February 2024.

As the title indicates, this new book takes us beyond the familiar delivery channels and into the growing impact of AI, deep fake, voice search, touch screens, and more. Through it all, Coleman keeps us focused on serving the listener, the viewer, the customer.

His treatment of what he calls“media-induced ADHD” and the dangers of“truth decay” make this a must-read for anyone involved in business messaging.

Master Book Builders book designer and publishing coach, Tom Collins , says,“Readers of Vol. 1 kept asking when this sequel would be ready. When the Kirkus feature came out in December, we pushed even harder to get Vol. 2 released. It's been a pleasure working with Michael and the learning we've gained from both books has been a huge bonus!”

A recent reviewer exclaimed:

“The Future of Messaging is witty, funny and a wealth of information ... a great tool to help entrepreneurs understand the power behind their marketing. As Michael states, 'A flashy sounding message lacking meaningful content is simply a plain white canvas hanging in an ornate frame.' And this book is filled with meaningful content.”

- Kim Trathen, Business Mentor and Founder of the Small Business School AP-Track

The eBook edition is currently available at launch special pricing.





Also available in paperback (and an audiobook edition is in the works).

