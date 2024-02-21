Changing Normal: Changing The Way People Approach Cross-Cultural Relationships

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Esteemed author Jolene Kinser invites readers on a transformative journey with her latest release,“Changing Normal: Break Through Barriers to Pursuing Peace in Relationships.” This groundbreaking book delves into the intersection of culture and biblical principles, offering readers an understanding of how these elements shape our world and influence peacemaking.

In“Changing Normal,” Jolene Kinser skillfully combines insights from her extensive research, personal experiences, and a deep understanding of Chinese cultural dynamics. Kinser's expertise in cultural studies is evident as she examines how cultural nuances can either escalate tensions or serve as catalysts for peace.

One of the most captivating aspects of“Changing Normal” is Kinser's exploration of biblical peacemaking principles. Drawing parallels between ancient wisdom and contemporary challenges, she guides readers to discover actionable insights for navigating conflicts with grace, empathy, and a commitment to lasting resolution.

The book emphasizes the importance of taking responsibility for one's actions, seeking restoration rather than retaliation, and ultimately working towards the holistic well-being of all parties involved.

Jolene Kinser's unique voice and expertise make“Changing Normal” a must-read for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the intricate interplay between Chinese culture, conflict, and peacemaking. Whether you're a seasoned academic, a community leader, or an individual passionate about fostering understanding, this book offers a roadmap to build bridges and promote harmony.

About the Author

Dr. Jolene Kinser, a peacemaking specialist, writer, and culture enthusiast passionate about cross-cultural engagement, has dedicated much of her life to living and working in China between 1997 and 2020. She embarked on her journey as a cultural bridge-builder in 2010 by establishing Step Up Educational Consulting in Wuhan. Simultaneously, Jolene initiated conflict resolution and peacemaking training.

Jolene's academic achievements underscore her commitment to intercultural understanding. She earned a Ph.D. in Intercultural Education from Biola University in 2020, following an M.A. in Intercultural Studies from Fuller Seminary in 2002. Her academic journey began with B.As in Linguistics and Religious Studies from UC Davis in 1997.

While Dr. Jolene's expertise takes her around the globe for training, graduate-level teaching, and ministry development, she currently resides in southern California.

