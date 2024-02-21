Author's Tranquility Press Presents: Winds Of Eruna, Book One By Kathy Hyatt Moore

(MENAFN- GetNews)



A Mesmerizing Tale of Magic, Love, and Peril in the Enchanting World of Eruna

Author's Tranquility Press is delighted to introduce“Winds of Eruna, Book One: A Flight of Wings” by Kathy Hyatt Moore, an enthralling fantasy novel that whisks readers away to the enchanting world of Eruna. With a captivating blend of magic, love, and peril, this book marks the beginning of an epic journey that spans realms and explores the bonds that connect the winged and wingless inhabitants of Eruna.



Step into the fantastical realm of Eruna, a world where the wind never ceases and the lives of winged beings (“Wings”) and wingless beings (“Grubs”) intertwine in a delicate dance of magic and destiny. In the first installment of the series, readers are transported to Cliffside School, where young Wings undergo education and Wind Trials to become Wind Dancers and wield the power of magic.



Kathy Hyatt Moore weaves a rich tapestry of characters and plotlines, introducing a gifted young winglet from the Northern Plateaus determined to reach Cliffside. Assisted by her grandfather and warriors, her perilous journey unfolds against the backdrop of dark plans set in motion by the corrupted High Matriarch of the Eight Realms.



The narrative takes an unexpected turn at Cliffside, where two eighth-level students become bound by love through the“Desideratum.” Their destinies become intertwined in a complex dance of fate, love, and treacherous schemes that threaten Eruna's peace.



Moore explores the contrasts between the Winged and the Grubs, delving into the lives of those living between the roots of giant trees. Amidst the disparities, joy and happiness are found despite enslavement. A young wingless man, disrupted by the Turn of Winds, embarks on a personal journey that adds another layer to the multifaceted narrative.



“Winds of Eruna, Book One” is not just a fantasy novel; it's a portal to a world where magic and intrigue collide, where love and peril coexist, and where the fate of an entire realm hangs in the balance. With Moore's skillful storytelling and the promise of more to come in the series, readers are in for a spellbinding adventure.



For fans of fantasy, magic, and intricate world-building,“Winds of Eruna, Book One: A Flight of Wings” is a must-read.



For“Winds of Eruna, Book One” is now available on Amazon.

