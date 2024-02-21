Kenwood Completes Spec Suite Leasing In Fairfax, VA Office Building

(MENAFN- GetNews) Kenwood Management Company announced the completion of leasing for all spec suites constructed at their Fairfax office building at 10400 Eaton Place in Virginia. Kenwood built these suites, ranging from 1,289 sf to 2,727 sf, without being leased. This impressive feat showcases the company's commitment to creating desirable and attractive business spaces.



Holly Harmon, Property Manager for Kenwood, said,“It's great to have ownership that has sufficient funds available to invest in properties and create spaces that businesses want to occupy. The spec suite finishes are updated, warm, and inviting. The tenants love these spaces.”

Some notable tenants that have taken advantage of these move-in-ready suites include NumberSquad, Boltakke Law Group, and Collective Investment Group.

Bill Singer, Principal for Kenwood, added,“We have found through the years of owning and operating properties, that many tenants need space sooner than the 3 to 4 months needed to design, permit and construct a space. By having modern and attractive suites that are ready for immediate occupancy, we can provide a great option for tenant's space needs.”

Kenwood is currently constructing additional spec suites at 10400 Eaton Place . Additionally, Fairfax City is offering financial incentives to tenants to move into targeted office buildings, and Eaton Place is included in that government effort.

The highly coveted 10400 Eaton Place is located at the convergence of I-66, Virginia Routes 50, and Route 29. This prime commercial property offers convenient access to major transportation routes and is within walking distance to popular businesses such as Amazon Fresh, Compass Coffee, and Orange Theory Fitness.



About Kenwood Management

Kenwood Management Company, headquartered in Bethesda, MD, has combined its internal equity with high-net-worth investors for over 25 years. With a portfolio of over 1.4M sf, including office, flex, medical, and warehouse spaces, their diversified multi-tenanted properties produce long-term returns and property management strategies for their investors.

The company is unique in investing in and solely managing all its properties. By having the management company also own, sponsor, and invest in each property, they build an environment where everyone's interests align toward producing the highest returns possible for every investment. With Kenwood, investors can expect an approach that will meet their needs and make their efforts worthwhile.

Kenwood's unique approach with tenants focuses on enhancing the landlord-tenant relationship by working with tenants to help their businesses succeed. This approach has helped Kenwood achieve higher occupancy and retain tenants long-term.



Visit Kenwood Management's website for more information about the company's approach to commercial property management and multi-tenant real estate.