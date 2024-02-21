Benchmark Abrasives Launches Scrubnutz: The Next Generation Of Eco-Friendly Hand Cleaners And Wipes

(MENAFN- GetNews) Benchmark Abrasives, a leading supplier of abrasive and industrial products, has introduced a new line of cleaning products named Scrubnutz. It is safe to say that this group of products may become the cleaning industry's new norm for both professional and amateur users, offering more efficient cleaning capability with a gentle approach to the skin and ecosystem.

Introducing Benchmark Abrasive's newest product, Scrubnutz hand cleansers and clothes is a necessary leap in the hand cleaning and maintenance sector. The brand is about revolutionizing the standards for effectiveness, safety, and environmental responsibility in hand-cleaning products.

Scrubnutz emerges as a groundbreaking solution, leveraging the natural abrasiveness of pharmaceutical-grade walnut shells in its hand cleaner formulation and incorporating cutting-edge Fiberloq technology in its wipes. These products are designed not just to meet but exceed the performance of traditional options like Zep, Gojo, Big Wipes, Grip Clean, and others in the fiercely competitive market.

“I decided to try the Scubnutz Hand Cleaner towels and compare them to my usual brand of Tub O Towels. What I like about the Scrubnutz brand of towels is that towels are two-sided, with one side rougher than the other. This gets dirty and greasy items clean faster. They also work great on greasy and oily tools,” says customer Bill S.

Kevin N., highlighting the transformative impact of Scrubnutz on his routine,“Absolutely fantastic. As a blacksmithing and woodworker, my hands and arms get covered in unsavory, sticky, oily messes. Scrubbing my hands with regular soaps generally requires scrub brushes to clean my hands, but not with Scrubnutz. It takes less than a minute, and I have spotless hands that even my wife can't fault. That literally can't be beaten.”

The Scrubnutz line is now available on the Benchmark Abrasives website , offering a natural, effective, and environmentally friendly solution to traditional hand cleaning challenges. As the industry moves towards more sustainable practices, Scrubnutz sets a new benchmark for performance and eco-consciousness in hand cleaning.

Individuals can explore the official website for more information about Scrubnutz and experience the hand-cleaning revolution.