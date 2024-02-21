Trublue Home Services Discusses The Importance Of Home Services For Seniors And Disabled Individuals On The Agents Lounge Podcast

(MENAFN- GetNews) In the latest episode of The Agents Lounge podcast, sponsored by Airtegrity Comfort Solutions, special guest Nate Kear from TruBlue Home Services sheds light on the crucial role of home services for seniors and disabled individuals.





In the latest episode of The Agents Lounge podcast, sponsored by Airtegrity Comfort Solutions, special guest Nate Kear from TruBlue Home Services sheds light on the crucial role of home services for seniors and disabled individuals. The episode delves into the diverse range of services offered by TruBlue, highlighting their commitment to helping seniors age in place and ensuring accessibility in homes.

TruBlue Home Services specializes in handyman services and light remodeling, including carpentry, drywall repair, and fixture installation. Nate Kear, an experienced engineer and owner of TruBlue Home Services, shares his journey of transitioning from the corporate world to starting his own home services franchise. Kear's passion for helping seniors and his expertise in DIY projects make him a perfect fit for the industry.

During the podcast, Kear reveals his own experience of building his own house, showcasing his hands-on approach and attention to detail. He emphasizes the importance of professionalism and trust in the home services industry, highlighting how TruBlue stands out from other providers.“There are lots of handymen out there, but not many professional organizations that you can trust,” Kear explains. TruBlue's mission is to provide reliable, high-quality services that clients can depend on.

One of the key focuses of TruBlue Home Services is helping seniors age in place. Kear explains that many seniors prefer to remain in their own homes as they grow older but face challenges in maintaining their homes. TruBlue offers a range of solutions, from safety projects like bathroom modifications to ramps and railings for improved accessibility. Kear, a certified aging in place specialist, conducts free home safety assessments to identify potential hazards and recommend appropriate modifications.

Kear also addresses the issue of untrustworthy contractors in the industry, particularly those who take advantage of senior citizens. He advises listeners to do thorough research and look for reviews when hiring a contractor. Kear adds,“A red flag might be if they don't have a history or require a large sum of money upfront.” TruBlue Home Services takes pride in its commitment to customer satisfaction, offering warranties and standing behind their work.

The podcast episode also touches on the importance of regular maintenance for homes. Kear explains how TruBlue offers quarterly maintenance plans to help homeowners keep their properties in optimal condition. From checking windows and doors to HVAC filter replacements, TruBlue's maintenance services ensure that homes are well-maintained and safe.

As the conversation concludes, Kear shares his vision for the future of TruBlue Home Services. He aims to continue growing the business and become the go-to provider for home services for seniors. Kear's goal is to establish TruBlue as a trusted name in the industry, known for their expertise in helping seniors age in place

To listen to the full episode of The Agents Lounge featuring Nate Kear from TruBlue Home Services, visit AgentsLoungePodcast . For more information about TruBlue Home Services and their range of home services, visit trublueally/nwsa .

About the Agents Lounge Podcast:

The Agents Lounge Podcast is a dynamic and informative podcast hosted by Nathan Gaylor and Francisco Bermuda Jr. The podcast explores the world of real estate and features discussions with industry experts, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Listeners gain valuable insights and advice to help navigate the ever-changing real estate landscape.

About the show sponsor:



Airtegrity Comfort Solutions is a locally owned and operated HVAC company that provides top-notch air conditioning and heating services to residential and commercial clients in San Antonio and the surrounding areas. With over 10 years of experience, they have established themselves as a reliable and trustworthy brand in the HVAC industry. As a sponsor of“The Agents Lounge” podcast, Airtegrity Comfort Solutions is committed to supporting the real estate community and providing exceptional service to its clients.

License Number: TACLA115907C