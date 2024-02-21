Sooorya EV Reveals Styling For Its 8-Seater Passenger Fleet EV

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Sooorya EV has been in stealth mode since 2017, working on a 'purpose-built' EV for the commercial passenger fleet segment in emerging markets.

The market for shared mobility services is projected to grow rapidly to over $379 Billion by 2027 (Statista). The number of users of ride-hailing & taxi services will be over 1.45 billion & the annual demand for passenger fleet vehicles will be around 12 million.



However, there is hardly any born-electric vehicle, purpose-built to suit the needs of the ride-hailing/sharing business. Legacy automakers have traditionally not focused on the passenger fleet segment, because it comprises just 10 to 15 percent of the overall passenger car market. Moreover, renowned passenger car manufacturers do not want their brand image to be sullied by being seen in the taxi segment.

While there are many advantages of using electric vehicles in fleets, including low fuel & maintenance costs and no tailpipe pollution, the biggest challenge with EV's for fleet operators is charging downtime.

Sooorya EV has spent many years on research & development, assisted by EV drivetrain & battery supplier's. The company has been able to develop a unique vehicle architecture of 'Fixed + Swappable Batteries + solar roof' to solve the issue of charging downtime and improve vehicle efficiency.

Sooorya EV has a futuristic styling, that embodies sophistication & sustainability. Styled in Italy, a country renowned for automobile craftsmanship, reflected in renowned brands such as the Alfa Romeo / Lamborghini amongst many others.

Sooorya EV will be the first electric vehicle, purpose-built for the passenger fleet segment in developing countries, that offers 'Zero Charging Downtime' with its unique vehicle architecture of 'Fixed + Swappable Batteries + Solar Roof'.

The company is confident of its PMF (Product Market Fit) based on the number of enquiries received from India & global markets, even before officially launching in the market.

Sooorya EV is now embarking on the next stage of vehicle development, with detailed engineering / prototype production / testing / validation / certification & launch. Sooorya EV has been boot-strapped all these years, is now open to strategic investors & partners.

Investors in EV startups had issues with long gestation (product development time is 5 to 7 years for an automobile) and lack of demand (not good PMF), both of which has already taken care of by Sooorya EV.

Christie Fernandez, a serial entrepreneur who is the founder of Sooorya EV says,“We have already spent over 5 years of concentrated effort in product development, we now have everything in place to get into production.” Christie has spent over 10,000 hours in the EV space, developing good insights on EV technologies & markets. He is now perceived as a thought leader – has over 30,000 followers on Linkedin, is invited to speak at industry events and some of his articles have been published by leading publications.



Arvind Sharma who joined the board of Sooorya EV as a Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) is an automotive domain expert, with cross-functional experience across highly reputed business establishments in India, Singapore, China & America.“I am excited to be part of the Sooorya Team, and look forward to successfully launching Sooorya EV, which will also have a positive social & climate impact.” – Arvind Sharma

Sooorya EV is still in stealth mode, however some more information is available on their website: