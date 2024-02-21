(MENAFN- GetNews)

private investigator north carolina Victory Investigations Now Licensed in Digital Forensics in North Carolina

Greensboro, NC – February 20, 2024 – Victory Investigations , a leading provider of investigative services in North Carolina, is proud to announce that it has been licensed in Digital Forensics by the state of North Carolina. This milestone accreditation further solidifies Victory Investigations' commitment to delivering comprehensive and cutting-edge investigative solutions to its clients.

Digital forensics, also known as computer forensics, is a specialized field of forensic science that involves the investigation and analysis of digital devices and electronic data to uncover evidence for legal or investigative purposes. Digital forensic examiners employ a variety of techniques and tools to conduct thorough examinations of electronic devices such as computers, smartphones, tablets, and storage media.

Examiners begin by acquiring a forensic image or copy of the device's storage media, preserving the original data in a forensically sound manner to maintain its integrity and admissibility in court. They then use specialized software and techniques to analyze the digital evidence, searching for relevant information such as documents, emails, chat logs, photos, videos, and metadata.

Four reasons why someone would want to hire a certified digital forensics examiner include:

1. Legal Proceedings: In legal cases such as civil litigation, criminal investigations, or corporate disputes, digital forensics can provide crucial evidence to support or refute claims. Certified digital forensics examiners are trained to conduct thorough and impartial examinations of electronic evidence, ensuring that it is admissible in court and can withstand legal scrutiny.

2. Recovery of Accidental or Deliberately Deleted Data: When important information is lost or accidentally deleted, a digital forensics expert may be able to recover the data. If someone has accidentally deleted images or text communications that they'd like to recover, they will often search and find that a digital forensics expert may be able to help. And when people want to cover their tracks, they may attempt to delete incriminating test messages, emails, and other artifacts in an effort to hide the truth. A digital forensics examiner may be consulted on how to recover deleted text messages and other important data.

3. Employee Misconduct Investigations: Employers may hire digital forensics examiners to investigate allegations of employee misconduct, such as unauthorized data access, intellectual property theft, or inappropriate use of company resources. By analyzing digital evidence from employee devices and network activity logs, certified examiners can uncover evidence of wrongdoing and help employers take appropriate disciplinary or legal action.

4. Data Breach Investigations: In the event of a data breach or cybersecurity incident, organizations may enlist the services of digital forensics examiners to identify the source of the breach, assess the extent of the damage, and determine the impact on sensitive information. By conducting forensic examinations of compromised systems and networks, certified examiners can help organizations mitigate risks, safeguard their data, and prevent future incidents.

“We are thrilled to announce our licensure in digital forensics, a testament to our ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of investigative services,” said Spencer Summey, Founder and President of Victory Investigations.“With our team of certified digital forensics examiners, we look forward to providing our clients with the highest level of expertise and professionalism in uncovering digital evidence and supporting their investigative needs.”

For more information about Victory Investigations and its digital forensics services, visit



or contact them today at 1-888-482-6273.

About Victory Investigations:

Victory Investigations has been a leading provider of private investigator services in North Carolina for over 17 years. Specializing in digital forensics, surveillance, background checks, and more, Victory's investigators have been recognized as expert witnesses in court proceedings. With a team of highly trained and experienced investigators, Victory Investigations is dedicated to delivering reliable, accurate, and discreet investigative solutions to individuals, businesses, and legal professionals.