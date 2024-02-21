Hong Kong Harrycos Launches Cryptocurrency Exchange Service

(MENAFN- GetNews) Harrycos Limited Company (Harry Gang, CEO) has announced its intention to open a cryptocurrency exchange by applying for virtual asset business operator status in South America. Through this exchange, the company aims to facilitate smooth transactions for Korean companies expanding into South America by supporting trade-related services, including payment of goods and export/import settlement.









This move comes as Korean enterprises seek to enter the South American market, where interest and consumption of Korean products have been increasing thanks to the Korean Wave. By manufacturing competitive products such as food, cosmetics, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and chemicals directly in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, and other countries, Korean companies can benefit from low electricity and labor costs and export without tariffs.

Additionally, Hong Kong Harrycos is in negotiations with leading companies in China and preparing to enter the biotechnology sector. The company aims to pioneer the stem cell market in China through verified Korean biotechnology. Services are planned to be offered in various cities across China. Furthermore, discussions are underway with South American countries to establish stem cell centers, health check-up centers, and specialized medical centers for K-plastic surgery and beauty.

Harrycos Limited Company is also preparing for Reality NFT business. This concept goes beyond traditional NFTs, where holding NFT cards can generate profits from derivative products.

Harry Gang, the CEO, stated,“We believe that tackling the issue of multi-level thinking prevalent in the market is the first task to address.” He emphasized,“The foundation of true business should be stability, even if it means small profits.” He added,“In a market where countless items emerge and disappear daily, efforts to unite under a common goal are essential, serving as crucial milestones that can bear significant fruit.” He further announced plans for aggressive market expansion following the release of the Plus Classic platform.

In line with this, Hong Kong Harrycos is dedicated to developing and expanding overseas businesses for an ideal platform where everyone can expect profits without incurring losses due to indiscriminate investment. It plans to launch several programs and services in line with its roadmap within the year.

Hong Kong Harrycos is also recognized as an official business partner of the Alibaba Group.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.