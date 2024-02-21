(MENAFN- GetNews) Joint Edge is an ultra-potent joint support supplement that contains 7 clinically researched ingredients, including 6 branded ingredients and ingredients shown to work in as little as 5 days!

February 20, 2024 – Competitive Edge Labs, known as CEL, is a sports nutrition company known for its commitment to top quality products and effective ingredients. CEL is most well-known for offering a variety of muscle building and fat loss products, including Lipo Elite and LipoVantage, both of which feature 1,000 mg. of MitoBurn®.

Catering to hardcore bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts, CEL knows that those living a healthy lifestyle have many advantages going for them, but it can certainly take a toll on the joints and connective tissues. That's why they have released Joint Edge, an ultra-potent joint support supplement that includes NNB Nutrition's CurcuPrime® and that is designed to deliver results fast!



CurcuPrime® Tetrahydrocurcumin is derived from turmeric and serves as a primary bioactive metabolite known as Tetrahydrocurcumin (4HC). Turmeric, a popular Indian spice, contains curcumin, a well-known antioxidant polyphenol. Previous studies have shown that 4HC demonstrates similar, if not stronger, pharmacological properties compared to curcumin, potentially addressing issues related to curcumin's poor bioavailability and solubility. 4HC supports various metabolic and overall health benefits, including:

Blood Sugar and Lipid Management

Supporting healthy blood sugar and insulin levels

Supporting healthy LDL and triglyceride levels

Powerful antioxidant and free radical scavenging effects:

Protecting cells against oxidative stress

Inhibiting lipid peroxidation

Supporting healthy inflammation levels

Liver support and circulatory effects.

In addition to CurcuPrime®, Joint Edge contains 5 other branded ingredients including NEM® Eggshell Membrane, TamaFlex®, Boswellin® Super, AstraGin®, and Bioperine®. It also includes a highly dosed 200 mg. of Hyaluronic Acid.

This ultra-potent formula is delivered in a convenient 2 capsule per day formula, and what's even better is that it's available at a great price of only 39.99! You can purchase Joint Edge from the Competitive Edge Labs website

or from a variety of online retailers that carry CEL products.

About Competitive Edge Labs

CEL is a science based sports nutrition company that is known for its commitment to top quality products, effective ingredients, and providing supplements that work. CEL offers a variety of ultra-potent natural anabolic muscle builders, natural testosterone boosters, ultra-potent fat burners, & more.

About NNB

NNB is the leading ingredient-driven biotech company employing over 100 research scientists from more than 10 countries who study, design, and deliver unique ingredients to our industry to maximize health, augment performance, expand longevity and enhance appearance. NNB fosters partnerships with companies in the fields of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and medical research.