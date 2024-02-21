Excite Credit Union Recognized With 2023 Cigna Healthy Workforce Designationtm

(MENAFN- GetNews) San Jose, CA, USA – February 20, 2024 – Cigna Healthcare has selected Excite Credit Union as a recipient of their 2023 Gold Level Healthy Workforce Designation for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and vitality of its employees through a workplace well-being program.

Excite Credit Union promotes healthy physical, mental, and financial behaviors for its Team Members though a variety of activities and educational campaigns, including their Summer Team Activity Challenge, May Mental Health Awareness Month, financial wellness webinars, and one-on-one meetings with a financial advisor. Excite has a group of dedicated, passionate Team Members participating in their Commit to Be Fit Committee, which spearheads wellness and fitness efforts, and implements programs that are engaging and fun for their colleagues.

“Team Member health is a top priority at Excite; we are honored to be recognized with the Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation,” said Kim Wolf, Director of People Experience at Excite Credit Union.“We understand the important role Team Member well-being plays in an organization's success and the relationship between healthy Team Members contributing to a more productive, satisfied workforce and positive business performance.”

Vitality is defined as the capacity to pursue life with health, strength, and energy. It is both a driver and an outcome of health and work/life engagement, and Cigna Healthcare believes it is not only essential to individuals, but also a catalyst for business and community growth.

Research conducted as part of the Evernorth Vitality Index confirms that those with higher vitality experience better mental and physical health along with higher levels of job satisfaction and performance. An opportunity remains for employers as less than one in five U.S. adults report having high levels of vitality. A workplace well-being program that takes a comprehensive approach to employee health can be critical in boosting vitality and building a workforce that experiences better overall health and job productivity.

“Higher vitality is linked to a more motivated, connected, and productive workforce,” said Kari Knight Stevens, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, The Cigna Group.“Employers that foster vitality will fuel a healthier workplace and drive business and economic growth. That's why we're proud to recognize employers for their efforts to prioritize multiple dimensions of wellness, build a culture of health, and boost employee engagement.”

The Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation evaluates organizations based on the core components of their well-being program, including leadership and culture, program foundations and execution, policies and accommodations, and additional areas. Organizations recognized with this designation set the standard of excellence for organizational health and vitality. Cigna Healthcare is proud to honor Excite Credit Union with the Gold level designation for having made good progress towards a healthy work culture by establishing and growing their employee well-being and engagement program.

About Excite Credit Union

Excite Credit Union is Member-owned and Member-focused, giving everyone the chance to build a stronger financial future. With branches in California and North Carolina, Excite offers a full range of banking services and is committed to making life affordable for everyone. Excite is also the only credit union based in Santa Clara County designated as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Low Income Designated Credit Union (LICU), and a Juntos Avanzamos Member. These designations reflect the credit union's ongoing commitment to serving low-to-moderate income and immigrant communities with fair, safe bank deposit and loan products. For more information, visit .