Dosty Introduces A New Virtual Pet Companion That Simplifies The Pet Parenting Experience

(MENAFN- GetNews) Dosty is revolutionising pet care with unique features that include instant symptom assessment, breed-specific advices, and vet-approved resources.

Dosty has unveiled a game-changing mobile app that seeks to simplify the pet parenting experience for fur parents around the globe. The app, designed to be a helpful tool for novice and seasoned pet owners, offers a wide array of features to organise and manage the different aspects of pet care .

Dosty's commitment to offering accurate and up-to-date information is evident through its partnership with a dedicated team of veterinary experts. The app serves as a one-stop hub that offers insights, expert advice, and instant symptom assessment for over 60 pet-related conditions, making it a vital resource for pet parents seeking guidance on their furry companions' health and well-being.

“New pet parents often feel overwhelmed by the responsibility of caring for their pets. This is where Dosty comes into the picture. The app provides all the info needed to give pets the best care – all in one place,” a representative of Dosty said in a press statement.

Dosty's key features include a Pet Diary where fur parents can keep their pets' routine organised and on point; a Virtual Assessment tool for quick symptom evaluation; an Insights section for access to expert articles and tips; and a Medical Card for maintaining a digital health record of a pet's history, including vaccinations, health issues, and surgeries.

Other helpful features include the Symptom Tracker, an excellent tool for pet owners to monitor their pet's health & behaviour, and the Supplies tool, which helps fur parents keep track of pet supplies and get notified when it's time to restock.

“We understand the challenges and responsibilities that come with pet ownership, and Dosty is here to streamline that journey for pet parents. Our goal is to provide a comprehensive platform that not only organises your pet's routine but also offers expert guidance at your fingertips,” the representative added.

Through the pet app, fur parents can manage their pet expenses, view them by category, and compare them with other pet parents. Dosty offers a weight tracker to monitor a pet's weight, ensuring it stays within the optimal range for a healthy lifestyle.



Meanwhile, the Walk Tracker widget helps pet parents monitor their fur babies' exercise routine and ensure they are staying healthy and happy. On the other hand, the Vaccine reminder serves as a handy countdown to keep track of days left until the pet's next crucial vaccine.



Dosty is available for download no both Google Play and the App Store , offering all users an extensive range of features. For those seeking the full spectrum of pet care tools, Dosty offers several subscription options.



The weekly plan, priced at $3.99, allows pet owners to experience full access for a week. Fur parents can also choose a monthly subscription at $6.99, which includes a 3-day free trial to explore the premium features. Meanwhile, The Annual Plan is priced at $59.99 and offers a 7-day free trial that provides the best value and a more extended period to experience all that Dosty has to offer. Others who wish to learn more about Dosty may visit



for more information.