Shawna Solomon & Associates Empowers Women Entrepreneurs To Success Through Entrepreneurship

Shawna Solomon , a teen mom and domestic violence survivor, has turned her journey of resilience into a beacon of hope for women seeking financial independence through entrepreneurship. Founder of Shawna Solomon & Associates , Solomon has dedicated her career to assisting women who have faced similar challenges to hers in achieving success in the business world.







Started a boutique in 2005, rebranded in 2017, and then opened the firm,“Shawna Solomon & Associates“. It has been a cornerstone in empowering women to take control of their financial futures. Solomon's own experience as a teen mom and survivor of domestic violence fueled her drive to create a business that not only sustains her but also uplifts others facing similar struggles.

“I started my business out of necessity, with the desire to be financially self-sufficient without the traditional means of going to college,” Solomon explains.“Through Shawna Solomon & Associates, I aim to provide women with the tools and resources they need to break free from cycles of dependence and chart their own paths to success.”

Since its inception, Shawna Solomon & Associates has assisted over 200 women, helping them transition from public assistance to self-sufficiency and guiding them through the challenges of entrepreneurship. Solomon's expertise and mentorship have enabled many women to scale their businesses to six figures and beyond, providing them with the means to achieve their professional and personal goals.

In February 2019, Solomon expanded her mission by launching her brand development firm, further solidifying her commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs. Through her firm, Solomon facilitates for non-profit organizations, teaches classes, and offers five programs tailored to disadvantaged women looking to start businesses and achieve financial independence.

“My recent move to Houston, TX from Pittsburgh, PA is a testament to my unwavering dedication to making a lasting impact on the lives of women entrepreneurs,” Solomon remarks.“I've witnessed the struggles faced by black women-owned small businesses firsthand, and it's my mission to provide them with the guidance and support they need to thrive.”

As an award-winning celebrity fashion stylist and image consultant, Solomon brings a unique perspective to her work, helping female entrepreneurs create powerful brand images that enhance their credibility and revenue. Through Shawna Solomon & Associates, she travels the country, equipping professional women with the tools they need to achieve their desired income and client base.

“Empowering women entrepreneurs is not just a job for me; it's my passion and purpose,” Solomon states.“My goal is to help every woman entrepreneur I can to succeed, to break barriers, and to realize their full potential.”

