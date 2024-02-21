Honest HVAC Installation & Repair Way Cool Expands Reach With Grand Opening Of New Sales Office In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- GetNews) LAS VEGAS, NV – Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool , a leading HVAC contractor, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new sales office located at 500 North Rainbow Blvd, Suite 101 B33, Las Vegas, NV 89107. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to provide top-notch heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) services to the residents and businesses of Las Vegas and the surrounding areas.

With a commitment to honesty, integrity, and exceptional customer service, Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool has established itself as a trusted name in the HVAC industry. The new office aims to bring the same level of expertise and reliability to a broader clientele in the vibrant city of Las Vegas.

The new office will be equipped to handle a wide range of HVAC needs, offering services such as air conditioning repair, furnace service, air conditioning maintenance, heating repair, heating installation, and duct services. Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool Air Conditioning Repair Experts takes pride in its team of skilled technicians who are dedicated to providing efficient and effective solutions to ensure the comfort and satisfaction of their customers.

Gerry Flannery, the contact person for the new sales office, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating,“We are thrilled to bring Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool to the heart of Las Vegas. Our team is committed to delivering exceptional HVAC services with the utmost honesty and professionalism. We look forward to serving the local community and building lasting relationships with our customers.”

The new location can be reached at 500 North Rainbow Blvd, Suite 101 B33, Las Vegas, NV 89107, and the contact number is 725-215-6738. Customers are encouraged to visit the office to inquire about HVAC services, schedule appointments, and receive expert advice on heating and cooling solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool invites the Las Vegas community to join in the celebration of the new sales office. The company is excited about the opportunity to contribute to the comfort and well-being of residents and businesses in the area.