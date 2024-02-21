Honest HVAC Installation & Repair Expands Presence With New Sales Office In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- GetNews) Las Vegas, NV – Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool , a leading HVAC contractor, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new sales office at 2300 West Sahara Avenue, Suite 101 B33, Las Vegas, NV 89102. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it seeks to better serve the thriving Las Vegas community and surrounding areas.

Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool has earned a stellar reputation for providing top-notch HVAC services, and the new sales office reflects the company's commitment to delivering quality solutions to residential and commercial clients alike. The office, conveniently located in the heart of Las Vegas, will serve as a hub for customers seeking reliable air conditioning and heating services.

Gerry Flannery, the contact person for Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool, expressed enthusiasm about the new location, stating,“We are excited to bring our expertise and exceptional HVAC services to the vibrant community of Las Vegas. Our new sales office will allow us to better connect with our customers, providing prompt and reliable solutions for all their heating, ventilation, and air conditioning needs.”

With a team of highly skilled technicians, Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool Air Conditioning Repair Expert is equipped to handle a wide range of HVAC issues, ensuring optimal comfort for homes and businesses. The company's commitment to honesty, integrity, and quality craftsmanship has positioned it as a trusted partner in the HVAC industry.

The new office location at 2300 West Sahara Avenue, Suite 101 B33, Las Vegas, NV, will also serve as a convenient point of contact for customers in need of professional HVAC services. The phone number for the new sales office is 725-217-9831.

As part of the opening celebration, Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool is offering special promotions for new customers and discounted services for existing clients. This is a testament to the company's dedication to customer satisfaction and appreciation for the warm welcome received from the Las Vegas community.

For more information about Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool and its comprehensive HVAC services, please visit .