Honest HVAC Installation & Repair Way Cool Expands Services With Grand Opening Of New Sales Office In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- GetNews) LAS VEGAS, NV – Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool , a leading HVAC contractor, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of their new sales office located at 3960 Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite A200, Las Vegas, NV 89169. The expansion reflects the company's commitment to providing top-notch HVAC services to the residents and businesses of the Las Vegas community.

The new location, strategically situated in the heart of Las Vegas, will serve as a hub for Honest HVAC's exceptional services, offering a range of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions. With the goal of providing efficient and reliable HVAC services, the company aims to meet the increasing demand for quality heating and cooling solutions in the region.

Gerry Flannery, the spokesperson for Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool, expressed excitement about the new office, stating,“We are thrilled to open our new sales office in Las Vegas, further extending our reach to better serve the community's HVAC needs. This expansion represents our ongoing commitment to delivering honest and reliable services to our valued customers.”

The new office's contact number is 725-213-9397, making it easy for residents and businesses to reach out for HVAC assistance. Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool Heating Repair Expert is proud to offer a comprehensive suite of services to address various heating and cooling needs.



With a team of skilled technicians, Honest HVAC is dedicated to providing prompt and professional solutions. The company emphasizes transparency, integrity, and customer satisfaction in all aspects of its business.

The grand opening of the new sales office marks a significant milestone for Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool. The company invites the local community, business partners, and media representatives to join them in celebrating this exciting event.

For more information about Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool and its services, please visit the website at .