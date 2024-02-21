Honest HVAC Installation & Repair Way Cool Announces The Opening Of Their New Sales Office In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- GetNews) LAS VEGAS, NV – Leading HVAC contractor Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool is proud to announce the opening of its new sales office located at 7251 West Lake Mead Boulevard, Suite 20640, Las Vegas, NV 89128. This strategic expansion aims to better serve the growing demand for top-notch heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) services in the Las Vegas area.

With a commitment to providing reliable and honest HVAC solutions, Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool Furnace Service Expert has been a trusted name in the industry. The new sales office will further strengthen their presence in the region, allowing them to offer their exceptional services to a wider customer base.

The Way Cool team is excited about the new location, which will serve as a hub for delivering a range of HVAC services, including air conditioning repair, furnace service, air conditioning maintenance, heating repair, heating installation, and duct services. The expansion aligns with the company's mission to provide high-quality HVAC solutions while maintaining a customer-centric approach.

Gerry Flannery, the spokesperson for Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating,“We are thrilled to open our new sales office in Las Vegas. This move not only allows us to be more accessible to our customers but also reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional HVAC services. The new location will enable us to respond promptly to the needs of residents and businesses in the area, providing them with reliable and efficient solutions for their heating and cooling needs.”

The new office, conveniently situated at 7251 West Lake Mead Boulevard, Suite 20640, Las Vegas, NV 89128, will be operational during regular business hours, Monday through Friday. Customers can reach Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool at the new phone number: 725-215-6550.

As part of the grand opening celebration, Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool is offering special promotions and discounts to new and existing customers. This is a great opportunity for homeowners and businesses to experience the top-notch services that have made Way Cool a trusted name in the HVAC industry.