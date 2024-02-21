Honest HVAC Installation & Repair Way Cool Expands With New Sales Office In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- GetNews) LAS VEGAS, NV – Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool , a leading HVAC contractor, proudly announces the grand opening of its new sales office located at 6671 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Building D, Suite A200, Las Vegas, NV 89119. The expansion is a testament to the company's commitment to providing exceptional heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) services in the Las Vegas area.

With a mission to deliver reliable and honest HVAC solutions, Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. The new sales office in Las Vegas aims to better serve the community by providing convenient access to the company's comprehensive range of HVAC services.

The office, conveniently situated on South Las Vegas Boulevard, will serve as a hub for customers seeking expert assistance with air conditioning repair, furnace service, air conditioning maintenance, heating repair, heating installation, and duct services. The company takes pride in its skilled technicians who are dedicated to ensuring the comfort and well-being of their clients.

Gerry Flannery, the contact person for the new office, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating,“We are thrilled to open our new sales office in Las Vegas and bring Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool's reliable services to this vibrant community. Our team is ready to provide top-notch HVAC solutions to residents and businesses in the area.”

Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool commitment to customer satisfaction is reflected in its team of certified technicians, who undergo rigorous training to stay abreast of the latest industry advancements. The company's services are designed to address a variety of HVAC needs, ensuring that clients can rely on Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool for everything from routine maintenance to emergency repairs.

To celebrate the grand opening, Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool Heating Repair Service Expert is offering special promotions and discounts for new customers who schedule services at the Las Vegas location. The company encourages residents and businesses to take advantage of these limited-time offers and experience the professionalism and expertise that have made Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool a trusted choice in HVAC solutions.

For inquiries or to schedule HVAC services, residents and businesses can contact the new Las Vegas sales office at 725-677-6645. Gerry Flannery and the entire team at Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool look forward to serving the Las Vegas community with their reliable and honest HVAC services.