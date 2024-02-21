Honest HVAC Installation & Repair Way Cool Expands Presence With New Sales Office In Las Vegas, NV

(MENAFN- GetNews) LAS VEGAS, NV – Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool , a leading HVAC contractor, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new sales office at 5955 Edmond Street, 1st & 2nd Floor, Suite 130 A100, Las Vegas, NV 89118. The expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it strives to enhance its service offerings and better serve the Las Vegas community.

With a commitment to providing reliable and top-notch HVAC solutions, Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool Duct Service Expert offers a comprehensive range of services designed to meet the heating and cooling needs of both residential and commercial clients. The new office will serve as a hub for the company's operations, allowing them to deliver prompt and efficient services to customers in the Las Vegas area.

Gerry Flannery, the contact person for the new office, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating,“We are excited to establish a stronger presence in the vibrant Las Vegas market. Our new office will enable us to connect with our customers more effectively and provide them with the exceptional HVAC services that they have come to expect from Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool.”

The new office can be reached at 725-977-0511, offering customers a direct line to schedule appointments, inquire about services, or seek assistance with their heating and cooling needs. The strategic location at 5955 Edmond Street, 1st & 2nd Floor, Suite 130 A100, ensures convenient accessibility for clients in the Las Vegas area.

Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool is renowned for its diverse range of services, including air conditioning repair, furnace service, air conditioning maintenance, heating repair, heating installation, and duct services. The company takes pride in its team of skilled and certified technicians who are dedicated to delivering high-quality workmanship and exceptional customer service.

The expansion into Las Vegas aligns with Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool's mission to make reliable HVAC services more accessible to a broader audience. The company looks forward to building lasting relationships with the local community and contributing to the overall comfort and well-being of residents and businesses in the area.