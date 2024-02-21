Honest HVAC Installation & Repair Way Cool Expands Operations With The Grand Opening Of A New Sales Office In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- GetNews) LAS VEGAS, NV – Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool , a leading HVAC contractor, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new sales office located at 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 101 B33, Las Vegas, NV 89135. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow its presence in the HVAC industry.

With a commitment to providing top-notch HVAC services, Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool's new office will serve as a hub for delivering exceptional air conditioning and heating solutions to residents and businesses in the Las Vegas area. The strategic location at 1980 Festival Plaza Drive positions the company to better meet the increasing demand for reliable HVAC services in the region.

Customers can now reach Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool at their new Las Vegas office by calling 725-800-8749. The dedicated team at the new location is ready to assist with a wide range of services, including air conditioning repair, furnace service, air conditioning maintenance, heating repair, heating installation, and duct services.

Gerry Flannery, the contact person for the new office, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion and the opportunity to better serve the Las Vegas community.“We are thrilled to open our new sales office in Las Vegas and look forward to providing exceptional HVAC services to our customers in this vibrant city. Our team is dedicated to delivering reliable and efficient solutions for all their heating and cooling needs,” said Flannery.

Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool AC Service Expert has earned a reputation for its commitment to honesty, transparency, and quality workmanship. The company's experienced technicians are trained to handle a variety of HVAC issues, ensuring that customers receive timely and effective solutions.

As part of the grand opening celebration, Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool is offering special promotions and discounts for new customers. This is a fantastic opportunity for residents and businesses in Las Vegas to experience the exceptional service that has made Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool a trusted name in the HVAC industry.

For more information about Honest HVAC Installation & Repair – Way Cool and its services, please visit their new office at 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 101 B33, Las Vegas, NV 89135, or contact Gerry Flannery at 725-800-8749.