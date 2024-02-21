Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair Way Cool Announces Grand Opening Of New Sales Office In Las Vegas, NV

(MENAFN- GetNews) Las Vegas, NV – Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest sales office located at 6605 Grand Montecito Pkwy Suite A201 in Las Vegas, NV. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the plumbing company as it continues to grow its presence and serve the community with top-notch plumbing services.

With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool Emergency Plumbing offers a comprehensive range of plumbing solutions to address various needs. From emergency plumbing services to hydro jetting, leak detection, slab leak repair, clogged drains, and pipe leaks, the company's team of skilled professionals is equipped to handle any plumbing issue promptly and efficiently.

The new sales office in Las Vegas will serve as a convenient hub for customers in the area to access high-quality plumbing services and receive expert guidance on their plumbing needs. Whether it's a sudden plumbing emergency or routine maintenance, customers can rely on Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool for dependable and trustworthy service.

“We are thrilled to open our new sales office in Las Vegas and expand our reach to better serve the community,” said Lincoln Rodman, the contact person for Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool.“Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional plumbing services with a focus on professionalism, reliability, and customer satisfaction. We look forward to building lasting relationships with our customers in Las Vegas and exceeding their expectations.”

The new office location is conveniently situated at 6605 Grand Montecito Pkwy Suite A201 in Las Vegas, NV, with easy access for customers in the area. For inquiries or to schedule a service appointment, customers can reach Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool at 702-710-8613.

