Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair Way Cool Expands Operations With New Sales Office In Las Vegas, NV

(MENAFN- GetNews) Las Vegas, NV – Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is pleased to announce the opening of its newest sales office located at 2620 Regatta Dr, Suite 101 B34, Las Vegas, NV 89128. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it extends its reach to better serve the plumbing needs of residents and businesses in the vibrant city of Las Vegas.

With the opening of this new office, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool Leak Detection Expert aims to provide efficient and reliable plumbing services to the community. From emergency plumbing assistance to specialized services such as hydro jetting, leak detection, slab leak repair, clogged drains, and pipe leaks, the company offers a comprehensive range of solutions to address various plumbing concerns.

“We are thrilled to establish our presence in Las Vegas with the opening of our new sales office,” said Lincoln Rodman, the contact person for Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool.“Our team is dedicated to delivering top-notch plumbing services, and we look forward to serving the residents and businesses of this dynamic city.”

The new sales office will serve as a hub for customers to inquire about services, schedule appointments, and receive expert advice from the experienced team of plumbing professionals at Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool. Customers can reach the office by calling 702-718-5174.

With a commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool strives to exceed expectations with every service call. Whether it's a minor repair or a major plumbing emergency, customers can trust the expertise and reliability of the team.

In addition to its comprehensive range of plumbing services, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool prides itself on its prompt response times and transparent pricing. Customers can expect upfront estimates and honest assessments, ensuring peace of mind throughout the service process.

As Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool embarks on this new chapter of growth in Las Vegas, the company remains dedicated to upholding its core values of integrity, professionalism, and excellence in all aspects of its operations.

For more information about Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool and its services, please visit or contact the sales office at 702-718-5174.