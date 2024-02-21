Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair Way Cool Expands Reach With New Sales Office Opening

(MENAFN- GetNews) Las Vegas, NV – Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool , a leading plumbing service provider, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new sales office located at 501 S Rancho Dr Suite 101 B43, Las Vegas, NV, US 89106. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it aims to better serve its growing customer base in the Las Vegas area.

With the unveiling of the new office, customers can now conveniently access Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool's wide range of services, including commercial plumbing, leak detection, clogged drains, camera inspections, roots in sewer lines, and pipe leaks. Whether it's a minor repair or a major installation project, the team at Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is committed to delivering top-notch service and exceptional results.

“We are excited to bring our expertise and exceptional service to the heart of Las Vegas,” said Lincoln Rodman, the contact person for Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool.“Our new sales office will allow us to better connect with our customers and provide them with the high-quality plumbing solutions they deserve.”

The new office location also boasts a dedicated team of skilled professionals who are ready to tackle any plumbing issue with efficiency and precision. With years of experience in the industry, the technicians at Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool are equipped with the latest tools and techniques to deliver reliable solutions that meet the needs of both residential and commercial clients.

In addition to its commitment to excellence in service delivery, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool Clogged Drains experts takes pride in its dedication to customer satisfaction. The team strives to exceed expectations at every turn, ensuring that each customer receives personalized attention and expert guidance throughout the plumbing process.

To celebrate the grand opening of the new sales office, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is offering special promotions and discounts for new customers. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the new office location or contact the team at 702-957-1027 to learn more.

About Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool:

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is a trusted provider of plumbing services in the Las Vegas area. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company offers a wide range of plumbing solutions for both residential and commercial clients.