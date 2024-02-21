Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair Way Cool Expands Reach With New Sales Office Opening In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- GetNews) Las Vegas, NV – Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool , a premier plumbing service provider, is proud to announce the opening of its newest sales office located at 6431 W Sahara Ave Ste 20641, Las Vegas, NV, US 89146. This strategic expansion reinforces the company's commitment to delivering exceptional plumbing solutions to residents and businesses across the Las Vegas area.

The new office serves as a convenient hub for customers seeking a wide range of plumbing services, including commercial plumbing, leak detection, clogged drains, camera inspections, roots in sewer lines, and pipe leaks. With a focus on quality workmanship and customer satisfaction, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is poised to meet the diverse needs of the local community with efficiency and expertise.

Lincoln Rodman, the contact person for Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool, expressed enthusiasm about the new office opening, stating,“We are thrilled to bring our renowned plumbing services to the vibrant community of Las Vegas. Our new sales office allows us to better serve our customers and provide them with the high-quality solutions they deserve.”

The team at Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is comprised of highly skilled technicians who are equipped with the latest tools and technology to handle any plumbing issue with precision and care. Whether it's a routine maintenance task or a complex repair job, customers can trust that their plumbing needs will be met with professionalism and reliability.

In addition to its comprehensive service offerings, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is expert in Leak Detection and dedicated to delivering an exceptional customer experience. From prompt response times to transparent communication and competitive pricing, the company strives to exceed expectations at every opportunity.

To celebrate the opening of the new sales office, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is extending special promotions and discounts to new customers. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the new office location or contact the team at 725-527-6831 to learn more about these exclusive offers.

