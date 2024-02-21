Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair Way Cool Expands Footprint With New Sales Office Opening In Downtown Las Vegas

(MENAFN- GetNews) Las Vegas, NV – Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool , a trusted name in plumbing services, is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest sales office located at 400 S. 4th Street, Suite 130 A101, Las Vegas, NV, US 89101. This strategic expansion underscores the company's commitment to providing high-quality plumbing solutions to the residents and businesses of Downtown Las Vegas and beyond.

The new sales office will offer a comprehensive range of plumbing services, including commercial plumbing, leak detection, clogged drains, camera inspections, roots in sewer lines, and pipe leaks. With a team of experienced professionals and a dedication to excellence, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool aims to meet the diverse needs of its customers with efficiency and expertise.

Lincoln Rodman, the designated contact person for Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool, expressed enthusiasm about the company's expansion into Downtown Las Vegas.“We are thrilled to bring our top-notch plumbing services to the heart of Las Vegas,” said Rodman.“Our new sales office will allow us to better serve our customers and provide them with the exceptional service they deserve.”

The team at Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool a Commercial Plumbing experts is equipped with the latest tools and technology to tackle any plumbing issue with precision and care. Whether it's a minor repair or a major installation project, customers can trust the expertise of the company's technicians to deliver reliable and effective solutions.

In addition to its commitment to quality workmanship, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool prioritizes customer satisfaction. The company strives to provide a seamless and stress-free experience for its customers, with transparent communication, prompt responses, and competitive pricing.

To celebrate the opening of the new sales office, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is offering special promotions and discounts for new customers. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the new office location or contact the team at 725-527-8384 to learn more.

About Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool:

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is a leading provider of plumbing services in Las Vegas and the surrounding areas. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company offers a wide range of plumbing solutions for residential and commercial clients.