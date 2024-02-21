Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair Way Cool Expands Presence With New Sales Office In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- GetNews) Las Vegas, NV – Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool proudly announces the grand opening of its new sales office located at 2300 West Sahara Avenue, Suite 101 B43, Las Vegas, NV, US 89102. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for the company as it seeks to better serve its customers in the vibrant city of Las Vegas and surrounding areas.

With a commitment to delivering top-notch plumbing services, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool Pipe Leaks expertise offers a comprehensive range of solutions to meet the diverse needs of both residential and commercial clients. From commercial plumbing projects to intricate leak detection services, the team is equipped with the expertise and tools necessary to tackle any plumbing challenge efficiently and effectively.

“At Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool, we are thrilled to bring our expertise and dedication to the Las Vegas community,” said Lincoln Rodman, the contact person for the new sales office.“Our mission is to provide unparalleled service and exceed our customers' expectations with every project we undertake.”

The new office location boasts convenient access for customers in the Las Vegas area, with ample parking and a welcoming atmosphere designed to make every client feel at ease. Whether facing clogged drains, pipe leaks, or root intrusion in sewer lines, customers can rely on Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool for prompt and reliable service.

Among the services offered at the new sales office are:



Commercial Plumbing: From installations to repairs, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool has the expertise to handle commercial plumbing needs of any scale.

Leak Detection: Utilizing advanced technology, the team can quickly and accurately detect leaks, preventing costly damage and water waste.

Clogged Drains: With state-of-the-art equipment, clogged drains are cleared efficiently, restoring proper flow and functionality.

Camera Inspections: Advanced camera inspection technology allows for thorough assessments of plumbing systems, aiding in diagnosis and preventive maintenance.

Roots in Sewer Lines: Addressing root intrusion in sewer lines is no challenge for the experienced technicians at Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool. Pipe Leaks: Whether minor leaks or major pipe bursts, the team is equipped to handle all types of pipe leaks with precision and care.

Customers can reach Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool at their new Las Vegas sales office by calling 725-226-4533.

About Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool:

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is a leading plumbing company dedicated to providing exceptional service to residential and commercial clients. With a team of highly skilled technicians and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company offers a comprehensive range of plumbing solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.