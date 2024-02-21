Brewery Equipment Market Size, Industry Overview, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Leading Players

(MENAFN- GetNews)





“MarketsandMarketsTM” Brewery Equipment Market by Equipment Type, Brewery Type (Macrobrewery, Craft brewery), Mode of Application (Manual, Automatic and Semi-automatic), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and RoW) – Global Forecast to 2027

The brewery equipment market size is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2027, reaching a value of $25.6 billion by 2027 from a projection of $19.2 billion in 2022. The market is experiencing substantial growth, primarily due to the expansion of the craft brewery industry. This surge in demand for premium, low-alcohol beer has led to the establishment of taprooms and microbreweries, further boosting market growth. The brewery sector is rapidly evolving with the adoption of new technologies and innovative equipment by craft beer producers. Ensuring hygiene and quality standards in the modern brewing industry has made process automation critical. As a result, AI, IoT, automated systems, robotics, and sensors are increasingly becoming indispensable for the brewing industry.







Brewery Equipment Industry Overview :

The brewery equipment industry encompasses the production and distribution of machinery, tools, and systems used in the brewing process. This sector caters to a wide range of businesses, from small craft breweries to large-scale industrial operations. Here's an overview of the brewery equipment industry:

Types of Equipment

1. Brewing Systems: These include brewhouses, fermenters, mash tuns, lauter tuns, and kettle equipment necessary for the brewing process.

2. Filtration and Separation Equipment: Used to clarify and separate the brewed liquid from solids, yeast, and other impurities.

3. Packaging Machinery: Includes bottling, canning, labeling, and packaging equipment for the finished product.

4. Quality Control Instruments: Instruments like spectrophotometers, hydrometers, and pH meters used for quality testing throughout the brewing process.

5. Storage and Handling Equipment: Tanks, kegs, and other containers used for storing and transporting beer.

Market Dynamics

1. Growth: The brewery equipment industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the rise of craft breweries and increased consumer demand for diverse and high-quality beer products.

2. Innovation: Continuous innovation in brewing technology has led to the development of more efficient, automated, and environmentally sustainable equipment.

3. Globalization: The industry is increasingly globalized, with equipment manufacturers and suppliers serving breweries worldwide.

4. Consolidation: Larger brewing equipment companies may acquire smaller manufacturers to expand their product offerings or reach new markets.

Trends and Challenges

1. Automation and Digitalization: The adoption of automation and digital technologies is increasing, enabling breweries to improve efficiency, consistency, and quality control.

2. Sustainability: There's a growing focus on sustainability within the industry, driving demand for energy-efficient equipment and eco-friendly packaging solutions.

3. Supply Chain Disruptions: Like many industries, the brewery equipment sector may face challenges related to supply chain disruptions, raw material shortages, or geopolitical factors.

4. Regulatory Compliance: Breweries must adhere to various regulations and standards concerning equipment safety, hygiene, and product quality, which can impact equipment design and manufacturing processes.

Future Outlook

1. The brewery equipment industry is poised for continued growth, fueled by the expanding craft beer market, technological advancements, and evolving consumer preferences.

2. Innovation in areas such as automation, sustainability, and digitalization will likely drive future developments in brewery equipment design and functionality.

3. Market players will need to remain agile and adaptable to navigate changing consumer trends, regulatory landscapes, and global economic conditions.

Brewery Equipment Market Trends

1. Increasing Demand for Craft Beer: With the rising popularity of craft beer, there's a growing demand for brewery equipment, particularly smaller-scale and specialized systems suitable for craft breweries. These breweries often require equipment that allows for flexibility in recipe experimentation and production volumes.

2. Automation and Efficiency: Automation technologies are becoming more prevalent in brewery equipment, helping to improve efficiency, consistency, and quality of the brewing process. Automated systems for mashing, lautering, boiling, fermentation control, and packaging are being integrated to streamline operations and reduce labor costs.

3. Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: Brewery equipment manufacturers are focusing on developing energy-efficient solutions and incorporating sustainable practices into their designs. This includes the use of energy-efficient heating and cooling systems, water recycling and conservation technologies, and the adoption of renewable energy sources like solar power.

4. Hygiene and Sanitation: Maintaining high standards of hygiene and sanitation is critical in the brewing industry to prevent contamination and ensure product quality. As a result, there's a growing demand for brewery equipment that's easy to clean, sanitize, and maintain, with features such as CIP (clean-in-place) systems, sanitary fittings, and materials that resist bacterial growth.

5. Customization and Modular Design: Brewery operators are increasingly seeking equipment that can be customized to meet their specific brewing requirements and easily expanded or upgraded as their business grows. Modular designs allow breweries to scale production capacity or adapt to changing market demands more efficiently than traditional fixed installations.

6. Digitalization and Data Analytics: Digital technologies are being integrated into brewery equipment to provide real-time monitoring and control of the brewing process. This enables brewers to optimize parameters such as temperature, pressure, and pH, leading to improved product consistency and quality. Data analytics tools are also being utilized to analyze production data, identify trends, and make data-driven decisions to enhance efficiency and profitability.

Brewery Equipment Market Opportunities : Beer manufacturers' demand for after-sales service to enhance operational efficiencies

Brewery equipment necessitates extensive maintenance and services, which may be required during installation and/or after sales. Brewery equipment manufacturers can provide after-sales services such as annual maintenance contracts in addition to installation. After-sales services strengthen the bond between equipment manufacturers and beer manufacturers. Operator training, preventive maintenance by knowledgeable technicians, factory acceptance testing (FAT), and timely service are the leading services that beer manufacturers require from manufacturers to contribute to their operational efficiencies. This would assist beer manufacturers in better understanding their machinery and improving its performance. Beer manufacturers are looking for a higher level of operator training services from brewery equipment market manufacturers due to a persistent shortage of skilled labor.

Europe leads the brewery equipment market

The European region is the largest market for brewery equipment. Most of the big beer manufacturers are headquartered in this region including Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), SABMiller (Belgium), and Heineken N.V. (Netherlands). The North American region is the fastest-growing market for brewery equipment as the leading beer manufacturers are expanding in the North American countries by either setting up new facilities or expanding the production capacities of the existing plants. Since the US is the second largest beer-producing country in the world and has a highly open culture, the country is witnessing various small and large brewery equipment manufacturers penetrating the market in the region. This, in turn, is projected to drive the demand for brewery equipment in the North American region.

Brewery Equipment Market Share :

The key players in this market include Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Krones AG (Germany), Paul Mueller Company (US), Praj Industries (India), Meura (Belgium), Della Toffola SpA (Italy), Criveller Group (US), KASPAR SCHULZ Brauereimaschinenfabrik & Apparatebauanstalt GmbH (Germany), LEHUI (China), Hypro (India), HG Machinery (China), Interpump Group S.p.A (INOXPA) (Spain), and ABE Equipment (US). To strengthen their market position in the global brewery equipment market, they are now focusing on strategies such as product developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

Alfa Laval is a top producer of goods for heavy industry and a provider of goods and services. in the fields of fluid handling, separation, and heat transfer. The company's products are used in the energy, food, water, and maritime industries. The brewery equipment is sold by the company through its Food & Water division, which also sells products for dairy, ethanol, starch, sugar, protein, breweries, pharmaceuticals, biotech, edible oils, and other industries, including beverages. Under its food & water business unit, the company offers brewery equipment. High-speed separators, food systems, hygienic fluid handling, food heat transfer, and decanters are the business units in this segment based on technology.

In October 2021, PlusClean Tank Cleaning Nozzle was introduced by Alfa Laval. The nozzle can be used in the food, beverage, dairy, pharmaceutical, home, and personal care industries. With 100% tank cleaning coverage and up to 80% water and cleaning media savings over traditional cleaning methods, the nozzle provided a more environmentally friendly and economically viable option. It uses fewer cleaning supplies and water. This launch broadens the company's selection of cleaning systems.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is a market leader in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates in several segments, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, heating and refrigeration, and marine. Over 62 countries are served by the company, including Asia Pacific, DACH, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and North America. It supplies the beverage, dairy, and food processing industries with machinery such as homogenizers, separators, in-line process connections, and complete production lines. The GEA refrigeration system serves the dairy, food, and pharmaceutical industries with various refrigeration/freezing components.

In April 2021, GEA created a 20-hectoliter brewhouse for aspiring craft brewers, which will assist aspiring brewery manufacturers. With this launch, the company hopes to target microbreweries, and it will also help the company strengthen its brewhouse equipment portfolio.

Krones AG is a company that develops and manufactures a full line of beverages and foods. It also designs, develops, and manufactures machines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology. Breweries, water, soft drink, and juice producers, as well as dairies, wine, sparkling wine, and spirits producers, and businesses in the liquid food industry, are among the company's customers. Plant engineering, process technology, packaging, intralogistics, IT solutions, and filling technology are all products offered by the company. The company operates in two major segments: product filling and decoration machines and lines, and beverage production/process technology and filling technologies machines and lines.

In September 2022, the company introduced the Evo Lite Packer packaging system. The product reduces the cost of beer products and makes them highly affordable in the market. This allows the company to better serve customers who prefer low-cost products.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies – helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.