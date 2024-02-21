Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair Way Cool Expands Presence With New Sales Office In Las Vegas, NV

(MENAFN- GetNews) Las Vegas, NV – Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool , a leading provider of plumbing solutions, is delighted to announce the opening of its newest sales office in Las Vegas, NV. Situated at 3753 Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite 20641, Las Vegas, NV, US 89169, this expansion signifies the company's dedication to better serving the plumbing needs of the Las Vegas community and surrounding areas.

With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool offers a comprehensive range of plumbing services to both residential and commercial clients. From routine maintenance to complex installations, the team is equipped with the knowledge, skills, and tools necessary to deliver top-notch results.

“At Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair Experts in Clogged Drains , we are excited to establish our presence in the vibrant city of Las Vegas,” said Lincoln Rodman, the contact person for the new sales office.“Our goal is to provide reliable and efficient plumbing solutions that exceed our customers' expectations and contribute to the thriving community.”

The new office location provides convenient access for customers in the Las Vegas area, with a welcoming environment designed to ensure a positive experience for every client. With ample parking and a central location, customers can easily access the services they need to address their plumbing concerns.

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool offers a wide range of services, including:



Commercial Plumbing: From new installations to repairs and maintenance, the company caters to the unique plumbing needs of commercial properties, ensuring smooth operations.

Leak Detection: Using advanced techniques and equipment, the team can quickly identify and repair leaks, minimizing damage and preventing water waste.

Clogged Drains: With state-of-the-art tools and techniques, clogged drains are cleared efficiently, restoring proper flow and functionality.

Camera Inspections: Advanced camera inspection technology allows for thorough assessments of plumbing systems, enabling accurate diagnosis and targeted repairs.

Roots in Sewer Lines: Addressing root intrusion in sewer lines is a specialty of Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool, with effective solutions to restore proper sewer function. Pipe Leaks: Whether dealing with minor leaks or major pipe bursts, the team has the expertise to repair and replace pipes efficiently, minimizing disruption and inconvenience.

Customers can reach Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool at their new Las Vegas sales office by calling 725-900-9455.

About Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool:

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is a trusted provider of plumbing solutions, dedicated to delivering exceptional service to residential and commercial clients. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company offers a comprehensive range of plumbing services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.