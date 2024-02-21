Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair Way Cool Opens New Sales Office In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- GetNews) Las Vegas, NV – Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool , a trusted name in plumbing services, is excited to announce the opening of its latest sales office in Las Vegas, NV. Strategically located at 3960 Howard Hughes Parkway, Suite A201, Las Vegas, NV, US 89169, this new office marks another milestone in the company's commitment to providing exceptional plumbing solutions to residents and businesses in the Las Vegas area.

With a focus on quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing services tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients. From routine maintenance to emergency repairs, the company's team of experienced technicians is dedicated to delivering prompt, reliable, and efficient service.

“We are thrilled to bring our expertise and dedication to the Las Vegas community with the opening of our new sales office,” said Lincoln Rodman, the contact person for the new location.“At Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool, we pride ourselves on delivering superior plumbing solutions that our customers can rely on.”

The new office location provides a convenient and accessible point of contact for customers in Las Vegas and the surrounding areas. With its central location and easy access, customers can expect a seamless experience when seeking plumbing services from Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool Commercial Plumbing experts .

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool offers a wide range of services, including:



Commercial Plumbing: From new installations to maintenance and repairs, the company specializes in meeting the unique plumbing needs of commercial properties.

Leak Detection: Utilizing advanced techniques and equipment, the team can quickly identify and address leaks, preventing costly damage and water waste.

Clogged Drains: With state-of-the-art tools and expertise, clogged drains are cleared efficiently, restoring proper drainage and functionality.

Camera Inspections: Advanced camera inspection technology allows for thorough assessments of plumbing systems, aiding in accurate diagnosis and targeted repairs.

Roots in Sewer Lines: Addressing root intrusion in sewer lines is a specialty of Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool, with effective solutions to restore proper sewer function. Pipe Leaks: Whether minor leaks or major pipe bursts, the team has the skills and experience to repair and replace pipes efficiently, minimizing disruption and inconvenience.

Customers can reach Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool at their new Las Vegas sales office by calling 725-444-7249.

About Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool:

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is a leading provider of plumbing solutions, dedicated to delivering exceptional service to residential and commercial clients. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company offers a comprehensive range of plumbing services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.