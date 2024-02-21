Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair Way Cool Expands Footprint With New Sales Office In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- GetNews) Las Vegas, NV – Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool , a premier provider of plumbing services, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its latest sales office in Las Vegas, NV. Situated at 4220 South Maryland Parkway, 2nd Floor, Suite 130 A101, Las Vegas, NV, US 89119, this new location represents a significant step forward for the company as it continues to grow and serve the plumbing needs of the Las Vegas community.

With a steadfast commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool offers a comprehensive array of plumbing services tailored to meet the unique requirements of both residential and commercial clients. From routine maintenance to emergency repairs, the company's team of skilled technicians is dedicated to delivering prompt, reliable, and efficient service.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Las Vegas with the opening of our newest sales office,” said Lincoln Rodman, the designated contact person for the new location.“At Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool, we are dedicated to providing top-quality plumbing solutions that our customers can trust.”

The new office location is strategically positioned to provide convenient access for customers throughout the Las Vegas area. With its central location and accessible amenities, the office is poised to deliver an exceptional experience to clients seeking plumbing services from Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool Leak Detection Experts .

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool offers a comprehensive range of services, including:



Commercial Plumbing: The company specializes in meeting the unique plumbing needs of commercial properties, offering a range of services from installations to maintenance and repairs.

Leak Detection: Utilizing advanced techniques and equipment, the team can quickly identify and address leaks, helping to prevent costly damage and water waste.

Clogged Drains: With state-of-the-art tools and expertise, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool can efficiently clear clogged drains, restoring proper drainage and functionality.

Camera Inspections: Advanced camera inspection technology allows for thorough assessments of plumbing systems, aiding in accurate diagnosis and targeted repairs.

Roots in Sewer Lines: The company offers effective solutions for addressing root intrusion in sewer lines, helping to restore proper sewer function. Pipe Leaks: Whether dealing with minor leaks or major pipe bursts, the team has the skills and experience to repair and replace pipes efficiently, minimizing disruption and inconvenience.

Customers can reach Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool at their new Las Vegas sales office by calling 725-217-9818.

About Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool:

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is a trusted provider of plumbing solutions, dedicated to delivering exceptional service to residential and commercial clients. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company offers a comprehensive range of plumbing services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.