Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair Way Cool Expands Reach With New Sales Office In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- GetNews) Las Vegas, NV – Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool , a leading provider of plumbing solutions, is excited to announce the opening of its newest sales office in Las Vegas, NV. Conveniently located at 500 North Rainbow Blvd, Suite 101 B34, Las Vegas, NV, US 89107, this expansion further solidifies the company's commitment to delivering exceptional plumbing services to the residents and businesses of Las Vegas and surrounding areas.

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair Sewer Lines Experts has built a reputation for excellence, offering a comprehensive range of plumbing services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. From routine maintenance to complex installations, the company's team of experienced technicians is dedicated to providing prompt, reliable, and efficient service.

“We are thrilled to open our new sales office in Las Vegas and to continue serving the community with our top-quality plumbing solutions,” said Lincoln Rodman, the designated contact person for the new location.“At Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool, we pride ourselves on delivering superior service and exceeding our customers' expectations.”

The new office location is strategically positioned to provide easy access for customers throughout the Las Vegas area. With its central location and accessible amenities, the office is poised to deliver an exceptional experience to clients seeking plumbing services from Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool.

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool offers a comprehensive range of services, including:



Commercial Plumbing: The company specializes in meeting the unique plumbing needs of commercial properties, offering services ranging from installations to maintenance and repairs.

Leak Detection: Utilizing advanced techniques and equipment, the team can quickly identify and address leaks, helping to prevent costly damage and water waste.

Clogged Drains: With state-of-the-art tools and expertise, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool can efficiently clear clogged drains, restoring proper drainage and functionality.

Camera Inspections: Advanced camera inspection technology allows for thorough assessments of plumbing systems, aiding in accurate diagnosis and targeted repairs.

Roots in Sewer Lines: The company offers effective solutions for addressing root intrusion in sewer lines, helping to restore proper sewer function. Pipe Leaks: Whether dealing with minor leaks or major pipe bursts, the team has the skills and experience to repair and replace pipes efficiently, minimizing disruption and inconvenience.

Customers can reach Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool at their new Las Vegas sales office by calling 725-677-5812.

About Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool:

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is a trusted provider of plumbing solutions, dedicated to delivering exceptional service to residential and commercial clients. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company offers a comprehensive range of plumbing services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.