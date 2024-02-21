Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair Way Cool Expands Presence With New Sales Office In Las Vegas, Nevada

(MENAFN- GetNews) Las Vegas, NV – Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool , a trusted provider of plumbing services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest sales office in Las Vegas, NV. The new office, located at 7251 West Lake Mead Boulevard, Suite 20641, Las Vegas, NV, US 89128, represents a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow and serve the plumbing needs of the Las Vegas community.

With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool offers a comprehensive range of plumbing services tailored to meet the diverse needs of both residential and commercial clients. From routine maintenance to complex installations, the company's team of experienced technicians is dedicated to delivering prompt, reliable, and efficient service.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Las Vegas with the opening of our new sales office,” said Lincoln Rodman, the designated contact person for the new location.“At Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool, we are committed to providing top-quality plumbing solutions that our customers can rely on.”

The new office location is conveniently situated to serve customers throughout the Las Vegas area, with easy access and ample parking available. With its welcoming atmosphere and convenient amenities, the office is poised to provide an exceptional experience for clients seeking plumbing services from Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool Commercial Plumbing Experts.

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool offers a wide range of services, including:



Commercial Plumbing: The company specializes in meeting the unique plumbing needs of commercial properties, offering services ranging from installations to maintenance and repairs.

Leak Detection: Utilizing advanced techniques and equipment, the team can quickly identify and address leaks, helping to prevent costly damage and water waste.

Clogged Drains: With state-of-the-art tools and expertise, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool can efficiently clear clogged drains, restoring proper drainage and functionality.

Camera Inspections: Advanced camera inspection technology allows for thorough assessments of plumbing systems, aiding in accurate diagnosis and targeted repairs.

Roots in Sewer Lines: The company offers effective solutions for addressing root intrusion in sewer lines, helping to restore proper sewer function. Pipe Leaks: Whether dealing with minor leaks or major pipe bursts, the team has the skills and experience to repair and replace pipes efficiently, minimizing disruption and inconvenience.

Customers can reach Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool at their new Las Vegas sales office by calling 725-215-6271.

About Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool:

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is a trusted provider of plumbing solutions, dedicated to delivering exceptional service to residential and commercial clients. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company offers a comprehensive range of plumbing services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.