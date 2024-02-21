Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair Way Cool Expands Operations With New Sales Office In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- GetNews) Las Vegas, NV – Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool , a leading plumbing service provider, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest sales office in Las Vegas, NV. Located at 6671 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Building D, Suite A201, Las Vegas, NV, US 89119, this expansion represents the company's commitment to meeting the plumbing needs of the Las Vegas community.

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool has earned a reputation for excellence in plumbing services, offering a comprehensive range of solutions tailored to both residential and commercial clients. From routine maintenance to complex installations, the company's team of skilled technicians is dedicated to delivering prompt, reliable, and efficient service.

“We are excited to open our new sales office in Las Vegas and to continue providing top-quality plumbing solutions to our customers,” said Lincoln Rodman, the designated contact person for the new location.“At Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool Clogged Drains Experts , we strive to exceed our customers' expectations with every job we undertake.”

The new office location is strategically situated to provide convenient access for customers across the Las Vegas area. With its central location and accessible amenities, the office is poised to deliver an exceptional experience for clients seeking plumbing services from Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool.

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool offers a comprehensive range of services, including:



Commercial Plumbing: The company specializes in meeting the unique plumbing needs of commercial properties, offering services ranging from installations to maintenance and repairs.

Leak Detection: Utilizing advanced techniques and equipment, the team can quickly identify and address leaks, helping to prevent costly damage and water waste.

Clogged Drains: With state-of-the-art tools and expertise, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool can efficiently clear clogged drains, restoring proper drainage and functionality.

Camera Inspections: Advanced camera inspection technology allows for thorough assessments of plumbing systems, aiding in accurate diagnosis and targeted repairs.

Roots in Sewer Lines: The company offers effective solutions for addressing root intrusion in sewer lines, helping to restore proper sewer function. Pipe Leaks: Whether dealing with minor leaks or major pipe bursts, the team has the skills and experience to repair and replace pipes efficiently, minimizing disruption and inconvenience.

Customers can reach Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool at their new Las Vegas sales office by calling 725-677-6109.

About Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool:

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is a trusted provider of plumbing solutions, dedicated to delivering exceptional service to residential and commercial clients. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company offers a comprehensive range of plumbing services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.