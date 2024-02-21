Chitas Drops His New Tropical House & Dance Music Album,“Forever Mine”

(MENAFN- GetNews) “Forever Mine” will mesmerize the listeners with groovy guitars and addicting melodies.

The popular portuguese DJ and music producer António Chitas is excited to share the launch of his upcoming album“Forever Mine” on March 1, 2024. Released under YHV Music Group, the Tropical House and Dance music album is devoted to exploring and celebrating long distance relationships.







“Forever Mine” will mesmerize the listerenrs with groovy guitars and addicting melodies. This summer will get more refreshing with the relaxing vibes of Chitas playing in the background, whether at home, at a resort, or while taking a gentle stroll on the beach. A blend of dreamy guitars and vocals is the best company one can seek this summer!

Among the tracks, the album includes works of iconic collaborations such as“Tears”,“Drowning in Your Love”,“Sadness” and many more. Behind this album lies collaborations with friends who have helped Chitas grow in his music carrer right since the beginning.









In January 2022, Chitas launched his own online radio show, which showcases an hour of the finest dance music and new global releases. The radio sessions boast a compilation of Tropical House and Chill Out music titled“Ibiza Mix Sessions,” offering listeners a superb one-hour experience.

With his music gracing the charts and garnering support from some of the biggest DJs in the world, Chitas has mastered various styles, including Tropical House, Progressive House, and Techno. His passion for music took root at a young age. In 2018, he embarked on his music production career, surrounded and supported by renowned figures in the industry, specifically focusing on Progressive House.







In February 2021, Chitas unveiled his first official Techno track entitled“Waves.” The subsequent year witnessed the release of more Techno songs, and in July 2022, he dropped his inaugural Tropical House composition titled“Me & You.” As the beginning of 2023 approached, he announced the forthcoming release of his single,“Forever Mine.” Moving forward, Chitas intends to continue producing both Techno and Tropical House.

The esteemed DJ emphasizes that his primary motivation for creating music is to narrate his life stories and express his emotions.

Listen to“Forever Mine” here:

Spotify:

Apple Music:

Beatport:

About







António Chitas is a musician, instrumentist, DJ and music producer, based in Portugal. He started learn music on 2002, and in 2007 started to play trumpet. Since 2007, he has been joining in some music bands and orchestras in Portugal. In 2014, he started to learn classic guitar and in 2015 he started to learn portuguese guitar, following the typical portuguese music style of Fado. In 2018, he started to DJ'ing and producing music, and their tour started in that year. In the begining of 2022 he kicked start his own radio show called Chitas Radio Show. Chitas is supported by the biggest international DJs around the world and follows the styles of Tropical House, Progressive House and Techno.

Website:



