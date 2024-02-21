Gold Retirement Solutions Launches New Podcast Series On Major Streaming Platforms

(MENAFN- GetNews) United States – 20 February, 2024 – Gold Retirement Solutions is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new podcast,“Gold Retirement Solutions,” now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify. This pioneering series is dedicated to empowering retirees and those nearing retirement with insightful financial strategies. The series also provides an abundance of information about precious metals such as gold and silver.

With a focus on comprehensive retirement planning, the“Gold Retirement Solutions” podcast is designed to be the go-to resource for listeners seeking guidance on a wide range of topics, from investment strategies and savings plans to lifestyle tips for a fulfilling retirement. Each episode will feature engaging information about the role precious metals have played historically throughout the course of human civilization.

“Our goal with the 'Gold Retirement Solutions' podcast is to provide comprehensive information about the complexities of retirement planning,” said Adam Taylor, founder of Gold Retirement Solutions.“We understand that retirement planning can be overwhelming, but it doesn't have to be. Our podcast aims to equip our audience with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions about their financial future. Our podcast should not be taken as financial advice, however.”



The podcast series kicks off with a compelling lineup of episodes, including topics such as:

“Silver Price Manipulation: Key Factors”

“Silver Thursday: The Hunt Brothers' Story”

“How JPMorgan Manipulated The Silver Market”

And many more!

Listeners can expect a new every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday available 5am PST. Exciting stories of market manipulation and the history of precious metals investing are to be expected!

“We are excited to bring our website into audio format! We intend our information to be helpful to anyone looking to plan a successful retirement,” said Adam Taylor, host of the 'Gold Retirement Solutions' podcast.“Whether you're just starting to think about retirement or you're already in the midst of it, our podcast has something for everyone. We invite you to tune in, subscribe, and take the first step towards a more stable and joyful retirement.”

The“Gold Retirement Solutions” podcast is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and other major streaming services. For more information and to subscribe, visit Gold Retirement Solutions on Spotify .

About Gold Retirement Solutions:

Gold Retirement Solutions serves as a comprehensive resource for individuals interested in precious metals IRAs and gold investing. The website covers an extensive range of topics related to precious metals and general retirement planning. It stands as a gateway to the best gold IRA companies, offering valuable insights and information to retirees.