Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair Way Cool Unveils New Sales Office In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- GetNews) Las Vegas, NV – Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool , a renowned plumbing service provider, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its latest sales office in Las Vegas, NV. Located at 5955 Edmond Street, 1st & 2nd Floor, Suite 130 A101, Las Vegas, NV, US 89118, this expansion underscores the company's commitment to delivering top-quality plumbing solutions to the residents and businesses of Las Vegas.

With a steadfast dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair Leaks Experts offers an extensive array of plumbing services tailored to meet the diverse needs of both residential and commercial clients. From routine maintenance to intricate installations, the company's team of seasoned technicians is committed to providing prompt, reliable, and efficient service.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new sales office in Las Vegas and to continue serving the community with our superior plumbing solutions,” said Lincoln Rodman, the designated contact person for the new location.“At Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool, we pride ourselves on exceeding our customers' expectations and delivering unparalleled service.”

The new office location is strategically positioned to provide convenient access for customers throughout the Las Vegas area. With its central location and accessible amenities, the office is poised to provide an exceptional experience for clients seeking plumbing services from Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool.

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool offers a comprehensive range of services, including:



Commercial Plumbing: The company specializes in meeting the unique plumbing needs of commercial properties, offering services ranging from installations to maintenance and repairs.

Leak Detection: Utilizing advanced techniques and equipment, the team can swiftly identify and address leaks, helping to prevent costly damage and water waste.

Clogged Drains: With state-of-the-art tools and expertise, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool can efficiently clear clogged drains, restoring proper drainage and functionality.

Camera Inspections: Advanced camera inspection technology allows for thorough assessments of plumbing systems, aiding in accurate diagnosis and targeted repairs.

Roots in Sewer Lines: The company offers effective solutions for addressing root intrusion in sewer lines, helping to restore proper sewer function. Pipe Leaks: Whether dealing with minor leaks or major pipe bursts, the team has the skills and experience to repair and replace pipes efficiently, minimizing disruption and inconvenience.

Customers can reach Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool at their new Las Vegas sales office by calling 725-444-7170.

About Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool:

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is a trusted provider of plumbing solutions, dedicated to delivering exceptional service to residential and commercial clients. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company offers a comprehensive range of plumbing services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.