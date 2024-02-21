Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair Way Cool Expands Reach With New Sales Office In Las Vegas, Nevada

(MENAFN- GetNews) Las Vegas, NV – Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool , a leading provider of plumbing services, is excited to announce the opening of its newest sales office in Las Vegas, NV. Situated at 410 South Rampart, Suite 101 B34, Las Vegas, NV, US 89145, this expansion reflects the company's commitment to serving the plumbing needs of the Las Vegas community.

With a dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool offers a comprehensive range of plumbing services tailored to meet the diverse needs of both residential and commercial clients. From routine maintenance to complex installations, the company's team of experienced technicians is committed to delivering prompt, reliable, and efficient service.

“We are thrilled to open our new sales office in Las Vegas and to continue providing top-quality plumbing solutions to our customers,” said Lincoln Rodman, the designated contact person for the new location.“At Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool, we are dedicated to exceeding our customers' expectations and ensuring their satisfaction with every job.”

The new office location is strategically positioned to provide convenient access for customers throughout the Las Vegas area. With its central location and accessible amenities, the office is poised to deliver an exceptional experience for clients seeking plumbing services from Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool Leak Detection Experts.

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool offers a wide range of services, including:



Commercial Plumbing: The company specializes in meeting the unique plumbing needs of commercial properties, offering services ranging from installations to maintenance and repairs.

Leak Detection: Utilizing advanced techniques and equipment, the team can quickly identify and address leaks, helping to prevent costly damage and water waste.

Clogged Drains: With state-of-the-art tools and expertise, Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool can efficiently clear clogged drains, restoring proper drainage and functionality.

Camera Inspections: Advanced camera inspection technology allows for thorough assessments of plumbing systems, aiding in accurate diagnosis and targeted repairs.

Roots in Sewer Lines: The company offers effective solutions for addressing root intrusion in sewer lines, helping to restore proper sewer function. Pipe Leaks: Whether dealing with minor leaks or major pipe bursts, the team has the skills and experience to repair and replace pipes efficiently, minimizing disruption and inconvenience.

Customers can reach Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool at their new Las Vegas sales office by calling 725-999-4289.

About Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool:

Preferred Plumber Installation & Repair – Way Cool is a trusted provider of plumbing solutions, dedicated to delivering exceptional service to residential and commercial clients. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company offers a comprehensive range of plumbing services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.