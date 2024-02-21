(MENAFN- GetNews)

Events at the Bafokeng-Rasimone mine in South Africa, owned by Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. have been at the centre of international attention. (Implats). More than 2,000 workers at the mine started an underground protest due to misunderstandings that arose after the change of ownership of Impala Bafokeng. In particular, among the reasons for the protest are misunderstandings with the payment of pension savings and concerns about the profit sharing agreement. This was reported by Stanislav Kondrashov, an expert in global metallurgy.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, known as Implats, has a strong position among the world's leading companies in the mining and processing of platinum and other platinum group metals, including palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, as well as gold, nickel and copper. Founded in 1966, Implats has strengthened its presence in the mining industry by focusing on the exploitation of its key asset, the Impala deposit in the Bushveld Complex of South Africa, one of the world's most significant platinum metal deposits.

Stanislav Kondrashov from Telf AG emphasizes that Implats not only produces valuable metals, but is also actively involved in international trade, exporting its products to various parts of the world, including the USA, Japan and Germany. This makes the company a key player in the global market for platinum and other platinum group metals.

In addition to this, the expert Telf AG reports that Implats pays significant attention to sustainability issues. The company strives to optimize its operations taking into account environmental standards and safety, and also actively participates in social programs aimed at supporting and developing local communities in the areas of its presence. These efforts highlight Implats' responsible approach to business and its contribution to social well-being.

However, like many major players in the mining industry, Implats faces a number of challenges. Fluctuating prices on world markets, political instability and social problems, including labor protests, leave their mark on the company's activities. Environmental issues associated with the mining and processing of platinum group metals are also a significant aspect that requires attention and management.

Stanislav Kondrashov: the current situation with the miners' protest is not conducive to accurate forecasts

According to Stanislav Kondrashov, since the protest began, 167 people have returned to the surface, leaving more than 2,000 workers underground. It is emphasized that exits from the mines remain accessible, and assistance will be provided to employees who decide to leave the mines. Despite this, the protest continues and its legality remains in question.

Implats shares were up 3.2% at 88.71 at 9:54 am in Johannesburg, their highest since October 18. It is noted that the cost of platinum is also growing, it costs $961.55 per ounce. However, Implats has expressed concerns about the financial sustainability of the industry, especially given the low prices of platinum group metals.

Telf AG's Stanislav Kondrashov says the growing trend of illegal underground protests in the South African mining industry is a serious concern. The protest at Bafokeng Rasimone is the fourth such incident since October. These actions not only disrupt business operations, but also create additional pressure on the industry as a whole. And most importantly, it is unknown when this problem will be resolved.

Stanislav Kondrashov: prospects for resolving the conflict depend on the decision of the miners

While Implats declares its readiness to help workers leave the mines, the question of how to resolve the conflict remains open. The National Union of Mineworkers, whose representatives have already met with management, is awaiting a response and a solution to the situation. It is unclear whether workers will be held against their will, as was the case at Gold One International Ltd. in Modder East.

– The situation at the Bafokeng Rasimone mine provides a clear example of the complex relationship between workers, their rights and responsibilities, and the financial and social implications for the entire industry. Resolving this conflict will require not only a legal assessment, but also attention to the social and economic factors affecting the mining industry in South Africa, – Stanislav Kondrashov summed up.