Airtegrity Comfort Solutions Presents“The Agents Lounge” Featuring Kwik Dry: Keeping Homes Clean And Healthy

(MENAFN- GetNews) AirTegrity Comfort Solutions, a leading HVAC company in San Antonio, is proud to sponsor the latest episode of“The Agents Lounge,” a podcast showcasing local businesses and professionals in the real estate industry. In this episode, the spotlight is on Kwik Dry, a trusted partner of AirTegrity, specializing in comprehensive cleaning services for carpets, air ducts, tile and grout, upholstery, and mattresses.





AirTegrity Comfort Solutions, a leading HVAC company in San Antonio, is proud to sponsor the latest episode of“The Agents Lounge,” a podcast showcasing local businesses and professionals in the real estate industry. In this episode, the spotlight is on Kwik Dry, a trusted partner of AirTegrity, specializing in comprehensive cleaning services for carpets, air ducts, tile and grout, upholstery, and mattresses.

Andrea Garza, co-founder of Kwik Dry, joins the show to share her background and the story behind the inception of the company. Previously owners of an escape room, Andrea and her husband had to pivot their business due to the pandemic. With a new baby and the need for a stable income, they decided to venture into the cleaning industry, recognizing the importance of maintaining a clean and healthy home environment.

Kwik Dry offers a range of services that go beyond typical cleaning. They utilize green and eco-friendly products, ensuring the safety of children and pets. Their low-moisture cleaning processes result in faster drying times, making it ideal for commercial properties and minimizing disruptions for homeowners.

When it comes to air duct cleaning, Andrea emphasizes the significance of regular maintenance. Dust, pet dander, and other allergens can accumulate in air ducts, leading to poor indoor air quality and potential respiratory issues. Kwik Dry's all-inclusive air duct cleaning service involves the removal, washing, and disinfection of each vent, followed by a thorough cleaning of the air ducts using specialized equipment. The process is enhanced with a hospital-grade solution that eliminates bacteria, viruses, and inhibits the growth of mold and mildew.

In addition to carpets and air ducts, Kwik Dry also excels in tile and grout cleaning. Andrea points out that grout, being porous, absorbs spills, dirt, and grime over time, resulting in discolored and uneven grout lines. Kwik Dry's tile and grout cleaning service restores the original appearance of floors, giving homeowners a cost-effective alternative to replacing their flooring.

Andrea believes that educating customers about the importance of deep cleaning is crucial. She encourages homeowners to pay attention to their mattresses, which can accumulate dead skin cells and allergens over time. Kwik Dry's mattress cleaning service provides a deep vacuuming, followed by a thorough cleaning and extraction process, ensuring a healthier sleep environment for the entire family.

As a community-oriented company, Kwik Dry is committed to giving back. Andrea is currently working on a philanthropic project aimed at helping those in need, reflecting the company's values of compassion and service.

For more information about Kwik Dry's comprehensive cleaning services or to schedule an appointment, visit sanantoniokwikdry or call 210-300-0003.

For more information about the Agents Lounge Podcast and to listen to the episode featuring Andrea Garza, visit AgentsLoungePodcast

Video Link:

About the Agents Lounge Podcast:

The Agents Lounge Podcast is a dynamic and informative podcast hosted by Nathan Gaylor and Francisco Bermuda Jr. The podcast explores the world of real estate and features discussions with industry experts, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Listeners gain valuable insights and advice to help navigate the ever-changing real estate landscape.

About the show sponsor:



Airtegrity Comfort Solutions is a locally owned and operated HVAC company that provides top-notch air conditioning and heating services to residential and commercial clients in San Antonio and the surrounding areas. With over 10 years of experience, they have established themselves as a reliable and trustworthy brand in the HVAC industry. As a sponsor of“The Agents Lounge” podcast, Airtegrity Comfort Solutions is committed to supporting the real estate community and providing exceptional service to its clients.

License Number: TACLA115907C