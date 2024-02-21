Leading Realtor Agent In Wesley Chapel, Florida, Reveals What Most Clients Overlook

(MENAFN- GetNews) Navigating the real estate market requires attention to detail and foresight, qualities that Michelle Moreno of Key to Sold Team | Keller Williams Tampa Properties excels in. As a leading Realtor agent in Wesley Chapel, FL, Moreno highlights common aspects clients often overlook in real estate transactions.

One critical area Moreno points out is hidden costs.“Buyers sometimes overlook additional costs like property taxes, insurance, and maintenance fees. These can significantly impact your budget,” Moreno states. Her expertise as a real estate agent in Wesley Chapel, FL , helps clients anticipate these costs.

Property inspections are another area often underestimated.“Skipping a thorough property inspection can lead to unexpected structural issues or necessary repairs,” Moreno explains. Her team, known as expert Realtors in Wesley Chapel, FL , ensures clients understand the importance of detailed inspections.

Neighborhood dynamics are also crucial.“Clients might not research the neighborhood thoroughly, which can lead to buyer's remorse. It's important to consider factors like noise levels, proximity to amenities, and safety,” Moreno adds.

