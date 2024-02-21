Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys Highlights Effective Strategies For Determining Liability In Truck Accident Cases

(MENAFN- GetNews) Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys is a premier law firm. In a recent update, the firm highlighted effective strategies for determining liability in truck accident cases.

Cincinnati, OH – In a website post, Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys highlighted effective strategies for determining liability in truck accident cases.

mentioned that the first strategy is to investigate the accident scene and gather evidence thoroughly. This includes obtaining witness statements and collecting physical evidence from the scene, like skid marks, debris, and vehicle damage. Reviewing any surveillance footage or dashcam recordings that may have captured the accident is also important. Gathering this information can help reconstruct the events leading up to the accident and ascertain who was at fault.



said another effective strategy is to examine the truck driver's logs and records. To operate a truck, drivers must keep detailed logs of their driving hours, rest breaks, and vehicle maintenance. These records can give valuable information about the driver's state during the accident. For example, if it is found that the driver exceeded the maximum driving hours allowed or did not take proper breaks, it can be used as evidence of negligence.



noted that looking into the trucking company's policies and procedures is important. Trucking companies are legally responsible for assuring their vehicles are well-maintained and drivers are well-trained. If it is discovered that the company failed to maintain their trucks properly or neglected to prepare their drivers adequately, they may be held liable for any accidents that occur as a result.



