Drake Plumbing And Heating Shares Common Mistakes To Avoid During Water Heater Installation

Long Valley, NJ – In a website post, Drake Plumbing and Heating shared common mistakes to avoid during water heater installation.

The experts said improperly sizing the unit is the first mistake to avoid when installing a water heater. A water heater that is too small will not be able to keep up with the household's hot water demands, while a water heater that is too large may lead to wasted energy. It is important to consult with a

to determine the correct size for your household.



The technicians affirmed that the second mistake homeowners make is not properly connecting the water heater to the plumbing system. Properly installing and connecting a water heater is crucial for its functionality and safety. If the connections are not correctly done, it can lead to leaks. It is important to hire a

to ensure the proper connections are made and to avoid potential hazards.



The

noted that skipping regular maintenance and inspections is the third mistake to avoid. Many homeowners neglect to have their water heaters inspected and maintained regularly, leading to potential issues. It is important to have a professional inspect the unit at least once a year to catch any potential problems early on and ensure it runs at its best.

