Dr. Marie Somogyi Joins Dr. Malena Amato's Practice Double Board-Certified Ophthalmic Plastic And Reconstructive Surgeon Brings Her Expertise

Dr. Malena Amato, a renowned name in facial plastic surgery , proudly announces the addition of Dr. Marie Somogyi to her esteemed team. Dr. Somogyi brings a wealth of experience, a mission to provide patient-centered care, and a commitment to excellence that aligns perfectly with Dr. Amato's philosophy.

Dr. Somogyi's passion for medicine began at an early age, driven by her interest in science and an artistic eye. This unique combination of interests naturally led her to oculofacial plastic surgery, where she discovered her calling. Dr. Somogyi used her attention to detail to master advanced surgical techniques for her patients.

After completing a rigorous two-year fellowship in ophthalmic plastic, orbit, and reconstructive surgery accredited by the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic Reconstructive Surgery, alongside a facial cosmetic surgery fellowship accredited by the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, Dr. Somogyi achieved double board certification as an ophthalmic and facial plastic surgeon. Her commitment to academia is evident through her role as a faculty member at UT Austin's Dell Medical School as well as a position at UT Health in San Antonio, where she teaches and mentors the next generation of medical professionals.

Dr. Somogyi's research has been exceptional, with her work frequently showcased at national meetings such as ASOPRS, AACS, the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), and the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO). Her numerous peer-reviewed articles, book chapters, and recognition as a recipient of the prestigious Cosmetic Surgery Foundation Grant and Merrill Reeh Pathology award further represent her dedication to advancing the science of ophthalmic plastic surgery.

Beyond her academic pursuits, Dr. Somogyi remains committed to providing exceptional care to her patients. She has earned recognition as a Texas Rising Star and a Top Doctor from her patients and peers for multiple consecutive years running. Her humanitarian efforts extend beyond borders as she is passionate about medical mission trips and most recently, she traveled to Vietnam with the About Face Foundation, where she performed nearly 70 procedures to repair congenital facial defects.

Drs. Somogyi and Amato share the mission of providing innovative treatments and exceptional patient experiences. They are both mothers to two boys and feel strongly that their calling as a mother makes them even more compassionate physicians for their patients.

Patients in the central Texas area that are seeking improvement in their quality of life and enhancing their appearance now benefit from the combined knowledge and experience of these two esteemed facial plastic surgeons.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Eyelid & Facial Plastic Surgery Associates at (512) 501-1010

About Dr. Amato:

Dr. Amato's commitment to surgical artistry matches her compassionate, patient-first philosophy. Throughout her 20-year medical career, she has built on her family's proud medical legacy by innovating and striving for excellence in oculoplastic and facial surgery. As a board-certified surgeon educated at Stanford and Georgetown Universities, and through an American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery fellowship, she has perfected minimally invasive endoscopic surgical techniques. This approach allows her to provide patients with a safe, comfortable experience and excellent outcomes in a beautiful, state of the art facility.

